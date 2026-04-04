Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Evaluating Different Draft Scenarios

Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag on this first weekend of April 2026:

From Sandro Van Lizard:

If their college quality play translates to the NFL, which two non-QB 2026 draftees will improve the Dolphins offense the most?

Hey Sandro, if we’re basing prospects on college production, then we’d have to go here with Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love (even though he’d be redundant with Achane on the roster) and then maybe we could make a case for USC WR Makai Lemon.

From Brandon Quinn:

If Mauigoa, Styles, Downs or Delane aren’t on the board, the move is to trade down to about 18-22 and try to nab Jermod McCoy, Freeling, Ioane, Fano or Kayden Proctor, right? I’m crossing my fingers that somehow Styles or Downs drops to us. But if feel like Delane and McCoy are close enough, and the other 4 O-Line guys are close enough to Mauigoa (not to mention Caleb Lomu, who I’ve seen get mocked in the 2nd to us a couple times) that I’d hate to waste pick 11 on one of them. Trade down a few spots and maybe pick up a 2nd or 3rd next year, and still get what I see as a really deep O-line and secondary help. Thoughts and or criticism?

Hey Brandon, my first thought when I see this kind of suggestion — which I like, mind you — is how easy is it going to be to find a team willing to give up a valuable asset to move up to 11? Your premise does make a lot of sense and what the Dolphins need to do is identify who they feel are the real blue-chippers in this draft; if one is available at 11, take him; if not, try to trade down.

From Jim Flax:

Hi Alain, if Rueben Bain slips to 11 likely due to arm length issue, would you take him? Do you think Sullivan would?

Hey Jim, if Bain is available at 11, it absolutely will be because of arm length and measurables (not the fastest lineman) and I’m going to maintain my stance that the Dolphins cannot afford to take risks in this draft no matter how high the ceiling of a player or how much he dominated in college. So I would pass. I think the Dolphins also would pass because Green Bay had a type at defensive end and Bain doesn’t fit that.

From Sean Beachem:

I am very concerned about the two guard positions next year. What is GM Alain's preference: draft two T/Gs, one to start and one to compete with Savai, or draft one T/G to start and sign one later to compete? Do you think Savai is starting regardless?

Hey Sean, I don’t think Savaiinaea is guaranteed a starting job, first of all, though he will be given every opportunity to keep his spot at left guard. Since the Dolphins are in full rebuild mode, they should be looking at the long term, so I’d prefer two draft picks on the O-line rather than plugging in a veteran later who might not be around in 2027 or 2028.

From Jason Kirkland:

Hi Alain, I hope your week of birthdays and your anniversary was great. I think Willis will put up something similar to the following stats: 3,000 yards, 19TD/9INT, 400 yards rushing and another 3 scores. What say you?

Hey Jason, first off, thanks, yes, did enjoy the week of birthdays and anniversary. And I’d say that’s a pretty good baseline for Willis, though I would hope for a few more TD passes.

From Jorge boyd:

Hi Alain, what is the difference between Bain and Mesidor, and can either of them be there at 11?

Hey Jorge, first off, Mesidor is almost a given to be available at 11 based on all the scouting reports, whereas Bain more likely will be gone. The differences between the two are that Bain was a more explosive player at the University of Miami and his physicality is what made him stand out. He’s also been a difference-maker much longer than Mesidor, who really just started flashing last year. And Mesidor is old for an NFL prospect at 25.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain ! Hope all is well with you. Time to turn to draft season. I go back to the old saying of "Defense wins championships.” Despite some folks going crazy about Dolphins needing a WR in Round 1, I'm pounding the table for defense for both Round 1 picks AND Round 2, and maybe 2 of the 4 in the 3rd. To me Miami's defense has way more holes. Then look for a WR or 2. As for a QB, take a flier on Taylen Green in the 5th for development. Time to get measurements for a strait jacket or not yet? Looking forward to all the discussions on both All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts plus all great written work on Miami Dolphins SI.Com. Thanks for explaining all the OTA dates & Do's and Don'ts of them.

Thanks as always, Dave, and I actually like your line of thinking. The only exception I would make in the first round would be for an offensive lineman, but I agree this should be a top-heavy draft for the defense. And I’m totally with you on no wide receiver at 11; in fact, I wrote a column explaining why I would hate that move regardless of which prospect this year would be involved.

From J McG:

You have said you are against taking Bain at 11. What is your preferred position at 11 if the two top corners are gone?

Hmm, that’s an interesting question. If we’re talking positional value, to me it’s QB, pass rusher, CB, tackle as the top four — always. A pass-rushing defensive tackle would be next. Safety and linebacker would merit consideration ONLY if there’s a can’t-miss do-it-all option like maybe Caleb Downs or Sonny Styles. I don’t like the idea of a wide receiver or tight end at 11 — again, unless we’re talking about a generational talent. Based on your question, if Delane and McCoy are both gone at 11 (I wouldn’t take McCoy regardless because of the 2024 torn ACL), I would hope either Mauigoa, Styles or Downs were available because I don’t see a pass rusher being there at 11 that I would want, and then I’d be working the phone to try to trade down.

From Daniel Grizz:

Has any discussion been had about the injury history of recent teams with the new regime? If so, what will be different moving forward?

Hey Daniel, that question hasn’t come up in any media interview with Jon-Eric Sullivan that I’ve seen, but I’ll make it a point to ask when we have the annual pre-draft press conference in a couple of weeks.

From Sal:

Looking back on surprise teams of previous years: Washington (2024), Colts (2025)… what do you think prevents that happening for the Dolphins? What pieces did those teams have that the Dolphins don’t?

Hey Sal, in the case of the Commanders, the answer is simple and that’s Jayden Daniels. Now, if Malik Willis produces in 2026 the way Daniels did in 2024, then maybe the Dolphins can win a lot more games than expected. But even then the overall roster just isn’t up to par right now for the Dolphins. That Colts team of 2024 had talent but they also badly underachieved and dealt with some key injuries, and overall that was a good team heading last season that just needed decent quarterback play. The Dolphins aren’t there yet.