Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Life Without Tyreek, Run Defense, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Carolina game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Charles Boyd:
I know that Tyreek is the best player on the Dolphins, but do you think that having to play the rest of the season without him could make them better if and when he returns? It has always seemed to me that they focused on Tyreek too much, making opposing defenses’ job easier.
Hey Charles, there might be some validity to that statement, but we cannot forget how much Tyreek’s mere presence loosens opposing defense alignments. That’s often forgotten when folks talk about replacing his production. Ultimately, though, it’s not a stretch to suggest the Dolphins need to switch the focus of the offense from speed and deception toward a more physical approach, and that’s certainly one step in that direction.
From John Pardue:
Do you think Ross hesitation to fire Grier has something to do with the pending lawsuit that Grier would have pertinent information on?
Hey John, it probably would be foolish to dismiss that as a possibility, certainly, when you consider that Grier has the longest tenure of any GM without a playoff win. Though the playoff win drought isn’t all on Grier, he certainly deserves his share of the blame, which is why so many fans have wanted him gone.
RUNNING GAME REFLECTIONS
From Mike Zwilling:
Why do we not commit to running the ball for 60 mins?
Hey Mike, first off, we have to define what “commit to running the ball” actually means, but the pretty easy answer from my end is that the Dolphins simply don’t have the personnel to make that work, such as a dominant offensive line and a couple of backs who can handle a large work load. I also would make the argument that the strength of the Dolphins offense is the speed of the playmakers and the best path to success is for Tua to get them the ball in space and let them work their magic.
From RICHARD J. LEONARD:
Love your work, Poup. This is an odd question, but it's something I've wondered about for a bunch of years. Who is the, I'll call him a trainer, that was with Tyreek when he was carted off the field? He's been with the team awhile and I've never heard his name addressed.
Hey Richard, first off, thanks very much. The gentleman’s name is Naohisa Inoue and the Dolphins’ associate athletic trainer. I don’t know exactly how long he’s been with the team, though I do know it’s been quite a while.
From Bubba:
Are we a 4-3 defense? Looking at the depth chart on their website sure looks like it and ESPN MNF graphic had it to be. I prefer a 4-3 and our personnel kinda looks more fitting for it. Gay, Brooks, Dodson or Britt as the 3 starting LBs. What you say, Poup?
Hey Bubba, how we want to classify the Dolphins defense depends on how we designate Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, and to me they’re outside linebacker and not defensive ends. Having said that, the most common lineup the Dolphins have used this season actually is a 3-4, with Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips on the line and Phillips, Chubb, Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson at linebacker. Against the Jets, the Dolphins actually opened with a 4-4 look and only three defensive backs with Matthew Butler also on the line along with the other three, and that was because the Jets opened with an extra offensive lineman. If you go to a 4-3, then that puts Butler on the field and then usually the three linebackers are more traditional linebackers than edge defenders, and then maybe you can go Brooks-Dodson-Gay. I’m not sure that’s the best use of the Dolphins personnel, though.
A VOTE TO HONOR WAKE
From Troy Darcey 02:
Do you happen to know why we didn't sign Cam Wake to a one-day contract after he announced his retirement? Came up after X's retirement but IMO he doesn't deserve (anything) while I can't think of a single argument against calling Wake a franchise legend, amazing story.
Hey Troy, two things to remember here is that the player has to be on board with going through the signing ceremony and publicity that comes with it, and that’s just never been Wake’s style. I don’t know this for a fact, but my guess is that Wake made it clear he didn’t want or need a one-day contract or maybe even turned it down when approached. As for the Dolphins Ring of Honor, the team hasn’t put anybody on it for a decade before they honored Tim Bowens last year and I haven’t heard of any plans to recognize anybody this year.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
Which player on offense will gain the most touches with Tyreek’s absence?
Hey Dana, I think the one player who immediately comes to mind would have to be Malik Washington, but I do think Darren Waller will get more touches as well and then maybe Ollie Gordon II gets more as well. And Jaylen Waddle too, but I think Malik Washington is the one who’ll see the biggest jump.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, do you think the lack of run stoppage can be solved. I heard the DC was sending blitzes to try and stop it but it still didn't work.
Hey Jorge, that’s a great question and I wish I could tell you it absolutely will get fixed. What I can tell is the Dolphins will keep looking for answers, but everything has to start simply with the players on the roster winning their matchups, handling their assignments and making their tackles. There is no magic recipe (otherwise Anthony Weaver would have used it already).
From Mark Lever:
What do you think is our biggest weakness right now and biggest strength of this team at this point in the season?
Hey Mark, to say the defense is the biggest weakness is overly general, so I’ll pin it down to stopping the run (see previous question). That has an effect on everything else that happens on defense. As for the biggest strength, you’d probably have to look at the third-down offense, with the Dolphins converting at a higher rate than any other team in the NFL besides the Green Bay Packers. That obviously helps extend drives.