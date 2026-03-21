Examining the Buzz About Brooks and Dallas

The Miami Dolphins already have traded star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, there has been speculation about running back De'Von Achane, and now it's Jordyn Brooks' turn.

The team's best defensive player during the disappointing 2025 season, Brooks' name has come up in reports out of the Dallas Cowboys as they look for a high-end linebacker to anchor their defense.

Dallas was said to be interested in trading for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen but instead have pivoted to Brooks and Azeez Al-Shaair, according to Cowboys reporter Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

They’ve pivoted off Queen. Al-Shaair & Brooks are being discussed though — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 20, 2026

It's really not surprising to see Brooks' name being involved in trade speculation given the state of the Dolphins, who already this offseason have said goodbye to mainstays Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, Alec Ingold, Jason Sanders and Waddle, among others.

The Dolphins clearly want to get rid of big contracts and build up some draft capital, and trading Brooks could help accomplish both goals.

It also might be telling that the Dolphins restructured the contracts of both Achane and center Aaron Brewer, but didn't do the same for Brooks even though they clearly could use the cap space.

WHY MIAMI WOULD MOVE BROOKS

Brooks led the NFL in tackle last season and earned first-team All-Pro recognition in his second season with Miami.

He also was a team captain and would seem to embody the kind of player new head coach Jeff Hafley would want on his roster.

But business is business, and Brooks just might be more valuable as a trade asset than leading a defense on a team that really doesn't figure to contend in 2026 as he heads into the final year of the three-year deal he signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

So maybe it's going to come down to the Dolphins not wanting to worry about negotiations with Brooks (through his agent) as he heads into his contract year, particularly if they can get a choice draft pick in return.

The Cowboys already have traded a fourth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for edge defender Rashan Gary, so the big question obviously is what kind of return Brooks could bring.

WHY MIAMI WOULD NOT TRADE BROOKS

Given his position and his contract situation where an acquiring team might be looking at either a one-year rental or an expensive extension, it's probably not realistic to expect even as high as a second-round pick for Brooks.

And then maybe Dallas asks for a later draft pick along with Brooks in return for whatever pick they send Miami, something like a third-round pick for Brooks and a fifth or a seventh.

Ultimately, the biggest question will be whether the Dolphins see Brooks as a key piece beyond 2026 and whether they're willing to pay him what he would want to stay in Miami beyond the upcoming season.

If the answer to either question is a no, then we absolutely could see a Brooks trade to follow up the Waddle deal.

But that's not the same as suggesting a trade is imminent because Miami just might decide Brooks is a keeper for what he brings on and off the field.

But the way things are going this offseason for Miami, it's easy to understand why the speculation would be there and why Brooks' name would be mentioned as a trade possibility.