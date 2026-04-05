Examining the Wild 30th Pick Streak ... And Whether the Dolphins Will Extend It

The Miami Dolphins, barring a trade, will be picking 30th with their second of two first-round picks of the 2026 NFL draft.

Things could change over the next 19 days, whether it be with Miami moving up in the first round or moving down, or trading out of the first round entirely.

But assuming they stay put at 30, what can we expect the Dolphins to do with that selection based on historical evidence, having already examined the Green Bay Packers tendency that new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan might or might not have brought with him?

THE RECENT HISTORY OF THE NUMBER 30 PICK

It's probably nothing more than a coincidence, but it is a pretty strange one, that the last 12 selections at 30th overall have been used on defense.

Every single one.

The breakdown — understanding that defensive ends sometimes get labeled as linebackers and vice versa — was three linemen, two linebackers and a whopping seven defensive backs. Those DBs all have been cornerbacks except for one, Jimmie Ward selected in 2014 by the San Francisco 49ers.

The streak began in 2013 with linebacker Alec Ogletree selected by the L.A. Rams and has continued with Ward, CB Damarious Randall selected by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, DT Vernon Butler by the Packers in 2016, LB T.J. Watt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, CB Mike Hughes by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, CB Deandre Baker by the New York Giants, CB Noah Igbinoghene by the Dolphins in 2020, DE Gregory Rousseau by the Buffalo Bills in 2021, DE George Karlaftis by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, DE Nolan Smith by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, CB Nate Wiggins by the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 and finally CB Maxwell Hairston by the Buffalo Bills last year.

There are two names that stand out in that list that every Dolphins fans would recognize, one player the Dolphins shouldn't have picked and another they probably should have.

The first is Watt, who was right there for the taking when the Dolphins had the 22nd overall selection in 2017 with a clear need for a pass rusher. Instead, the Dolphins selected defensive end Charles Harris from Missouri and he left Miami after three most uneventful and unproductive seasons.

Meanwhile, Watt has enjoyed a career that will have him in the discussion for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, if not a lock.

The other, of course, is Igbinoghene, who the Dolphins selected at the 30th overall spot with the third of three first-round picks in 2020.

The selection was made with a pick the Dolphins obtained — maybe ironically — from the Green Bay Packers after they moved up from 30th to 26th to select quarterback Jordan Love. Meanwhile, the Dolphins took Igbinoghene, who had switched from wide receiver to cornerback during his collegiate career and also never worked out in Miami (though he's still contributing in the NFL and will be playing in 2026 with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks).

WHY THE DOLPHINS CLEARLY COULD CONTINUE THE STREAK

Just because it's been 12 straight defensive players at 30 doesn't mean the Dolphins will make it 13, but it certainly wouldn't be a positional reach if they did.

As we identifed a couple of days ago, the only positions where the Dolphins don't have clear and significant needs at this time would be quarterback (after the signing of Malik Willis), running back (if De'Von Achane indeed stays put) and offensive tackle (though there will be a need for the future), along with linebacker (assuming Jordyn Brooks isn't traded).

But it's pretty easy to envision the Dolphins using that 30th pick on a defensive end, a cornerback, a safety or even a defensive tackle — even though they did spend three picks on that position just last year.

And it certainly would match with what figures to be available at that spot — again, assuming the Dolphins stay at 30 — at least based on the ESPN draft rankings.

Of the 11 prospects ESPN has ranked from 25th to 35th overall, a whopping eight are defensive players — DE Keldric Faulk, DT Kayden McDonald, DT Peter Woods, DE Zion Young, EDGE Cashius Howell, CB Colton Hood, DT Caleb Banks and LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Again, that doesn't mean the Dolphins or any other team will be going defense with pick 30.

But it is indeed quite a streak.