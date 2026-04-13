Keeping Tabs on the Cowboys And Their Potential Pursuit of Jordyn Brooks

One of the worst-kept secrets of the 2026 NFL Draft cycle is the Dallas Cowboys’ desire to acquire a difference-maker at off-ball linebacker.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic, when on the Rich Eisen show, suggested that Dallas, which picks just one selection after the Miami Dolphins, could move up in the draft in order to select Ohio State Buckeyes star linebacker Sonny Styles.

This desire to acquire a second-level difference maker has linked the Cowboys to the Dolphins in the past, with reports coming out that Dallas had interest in Jordyn Brooks, who is entering the last year of his contract and has broken out into a top-end player at his position.

Brooks is one of three notable Dolphins who are looking for extensions this offseason, along with De’Von Achane and Aaron Brewer. He also is the oldest of the three (at exactly one week older than Aaron Brewer) and will turn 29 in October.

Notably, Brooks also was the only one of the three players to not receive a cap restructure this offseason.

THE COWBOYS COMING BACK FOR BROOKS?

This brings us back to Dallas. The reported interest in linebackers across the board gives them an array of options, but one that will slowly deteriorate in and after the draft. If the Cowboys can’t move up for Styles or secure another top talent, could they come back around and sweeten the deal on Brooks?

That, of course, is a decision that relies on many factors. However, one that can’t be overlooked is in the aforementioned Dane Brugler segment. Brugler specifically said that the Cowboys “don’t have a player they feel comfortable wearing that green dot.”

The dot that Brugler is referring to is the one that identifies which helmets have direct lines to the coaching staff. Being tagged as the green-dot player means yelling out calls to teammates and being tasked with an extra responsibility on top of already trying to diagnose what’s happening on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Brooks, throughout his six-year career, has only donned the green dot for one season: 2022 when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Miami’s previous coaching staff had stated that not placing that responsibility on Brooks allowed him to play more freely, and thus, it was primarily in the hands of Tyrel Dodson over the last two seasons.

This isn’t necessarily a knock on Brooks, who led the league in tackles in 2025, but it is a preference that could impact how much the Cowboys are willing to offer. If the green-dot report from Brugler is accurate, Dallas would either have to vault Brooks back into that role or potentially acquire someone else to occupy that spot.

Either way, whether this hypothetical will materialize will be determined relatively soon. The NFL draft begins April 23, and it may behoove Dolphins fans to keep a close eye on what Dallas is doing when it's on the clock.