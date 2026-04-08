What History Says the Dolphins' Seven Picks in Rounds 1-3 Could Mean

The Miami Dolphins are on track to set an interesting franchise record with their seven picks in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL draft, and barring an injury they'll also tie the high mark around the NFL.

Yes, no team has ever had more than seven picks in the first three rounds, though it's been done six times before.

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So the Dolphins will become the seventh team with seven picks in Rounds 1-3, making for some nice symmetry.

What's more interesting and relevant is that history has shown that maximizing those picks can lead to some big-time success down the road.

WHEN OTHER TEAMS HAVE HAD SEVEN PICKS IN THE FIRST THREE ROUNDS

For starters, let's run down that list of teams with seven picks in Rounds 1-3 and it consists of the Los Angeles Rams in 1975, the Seattle Seahawks in 1976, the New England Patriots in 1982, the Dallas Cowboys in 1991, the Rams again in 1994, and most recently the Arizona Cardinals in 2024.

NFL history buffs will recognize that four of those teams were in the Super Bowl within five years of having that draft bounty, highlighted by the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl in the 1992, 1993 and 1995 seasons.

There's a Dolphins connection there as well, as it was Jimmy Johnson who oversaw the trade that produced all that draft capital, the famous — or infamous looking at it from the other side — trade of Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings.

When the Cowboys won the Super Bowl in 1995, their starting lineup included five of those seven picks in the first three rounds of the 1991 draft — tackle Erik Williams, wide receiver Alvin Harper, defensive tackle Russell Maryland, and linebackers Dixon Edwards and Godfrey Myles.

The draft wasn't nearly as significant for the Super Bowl runs of the Rams in the 1979 season or 1999 season (though it did produce Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce), or the Patriots in the 1985 season.

Having seven picks in the first three rounds only was going to do so much for the Seahawks in 1976 considering this was their first draft in their first season as an expansion team.

And while it's still too early for a final verdict, having seven picks in 2024 hasn't provided much help in getting the Cardinals to the playoffs.

Arizona, incidentally, had two picks in the first round that year, along with one in the second and four in the third — just like the Dolphins in 2026 as things stand right now.

With those seven picks, Arizona took WR Marvin Harrison Jr., DT Darius Robinson in Round 1, DB Max Melton in Round 2, and RB Trey Benson, G Isaiah Adams, TE Tip Reiman and DB Elijah Jones in Round 3.

Harrison has been a disappointment so far as the fourth overall pick and none of the other players really has stood out.

THE DOLPHINS' HISTORY

The Dolphins' draft capital this year is reminiscent of 2020 when they had six picks over the first three rounds, including three in Round 1.

The Dolphins just didn't quite get enough out of those picks, which is why they're finding themselves in rebuilding mode again six years later.

The Dolphins addressed a good variety of positions with their premium picks in 2020 with two offensive linemen, along with one quarterback, one defensive tackle, one cornerback and one safety.

Whatever positions they choose to address in 2026 with those seven picks in Rounds 1-3, they just need more impact — if they're hoping for a franchise turnaround sooner rather than later and, in a wild best-case scenario, a repeat of those Super Bowl appearances within five years of that "lucky seven."