Looking At Dolphins' Potential Roster Building Blocks Past 2025
The Miami Dolphins are likely heading for some version of a “rebuild.” Whether that’s a full teardown or not remains to be seen, but at 2-7 and already having parted ways with the general manager, the focus should be on next season.
That means much of this season’s remaining games should be spent figuring out which essential building blocks the team has in place already. These are players whose age and play align with another window.
Regardless of whether you want to classify what the Dolphins are doing as a rebuild, the roster is almost certain to look very different next season. However, these players should still be around.
One disclaimer: we’re excluding the 2025 NFL draft class. As rookies on cheap contracts, most of them should be back next season and considered potential pieces for a new front office.
Miami Dolphins Offensive Building Blocks
Jaylen Waddle, WR
With Jaylen Waddle remaining on the team through the trade deadline, he absolutely qualifies for this list. He might not be considered an “elite” receiver, but he’s plenty good enough to lead a passing attack for a few more seasons.
Waddle has averaged about five catches for 80 yards since Hill’s injury, but those numbers are skewed by the team’s abysmal performance against the Browns.
For the year, Waddle is up to 44 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns. That should put him close to 80 catches and 1,000 yards by the end of the year, assuming he doesn’t get hurt, and Miami’s passing game is somewhat respectable.
He’s only 26, and his contract is more than manageable. Waddle is worth building around in the receiver room.
De’Von Achane, RB
From a talent and usage perspective, it’s pretty clear that De’Von Achane is good enough to build around in the running back room. His speed, improved contact balance, and receiving ability make him one of the more explosive backs in the NFL.
Achane is only 24, so obviously, he’ll fit into the team’s next winning window, and his contract for the next two years is incredibly cheap.
However, that contract also introduces a pitfall. Will whoever runs Miami’s football operations want to extend Achane? He’ll be eligible after this season, and there’s no doubt he’ll be firm in trying to get a deal done.
This is a hard question to answer until we know who takes over as general manager, but if the Dolphins want to build around Achane, they can.
Patrick Paul, OT
It’s mostly gotten lost in the team’s dreadful start, but Patrick Paul has exceeded all expectations as a pass blocker this season. He’s clearly proven to have the physical traits and technique to be a reliable starter at left tackle for a long time.
His running blocking hasn’t been overly great, but that can come with time, and pass blocking is still the more valuable trait.
Paul’s in just the second year of his deal, so there’s no contract or age concerns either. In fact, Paul might be the most obvious member of this list.
Aaron Brewer, C
Aaron Brewer is another complicated one. His play absolutely merits trying to keep him around for a few more years. His movement skills and consistency have made him arguably the team’s best offensive lineman.
But there are more variables at play. Miami has an out in Brewer’s contract this offseason, according to Spotrac. If the Dolphins end up truly resetting, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them exercise that out.
It’s also fair to assume that Brewer could push for an extension this offseason. He’s underpaid relative to his performance and is approaching 30 (he’s 28), so getting his money now is likely on his mind.
We would also point out that Brewer is an ideal scheme fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense. If McDaniel goes, Brewer might not be the type of center a new coaching staff wants.
Miami Dolphins Defensive Building Blocks
Chop Robinson, EDGE
It hasn’t been the breakout year everyone was expecting for Chop Robinson, and he’s currently in the concussion protocol, which means he could miss some time.
Still, Chop was a first-round pick just last year, and he showed enough promise in his rookie season to warrant continued playing time beyond 2025. He’s still cheap and just too talented to give up on after one lackluster season.
There’s still a chance that Chop turns it around this season, too.
Jordyn Brooks, LB
Brooks was a part of the same free agent class that brought Brewer to South Florida. Say what you want about Chris Grier, but he at least nailed those signings.
Anyway, Brooks has been one of the few consistent performers on the Dolphins’ defense since he arrived last season. His tackle numbers are great, but you really have to watch him play to get the full picture.
He’s dealt with some brutal IDL play in front of him this season and is still finding ways to impact the game. He’s under contract for next season, and he’ll be 29, so he should be around at least for 2026.
Zach Sieler, IDL
Zach Sieler hasn’t played up to his standard this season, but he just signed an extension this summer. He doesn’t have an out in his deal until after the 2026 season, and his 2026 cap hit of $11.2 million isn’t too bad.
After that, it balloons to $20 million, so it’s hard to imagine he’ll be with the team past next year. Still, Sieler’s leadership and toughness can be a valuable asset for a team transitioning in 2026.
If he finds his elite play again, then Miami could restructure his deal and try to keep him around, too. Sieler is more of a short-term block than anything, but the Dolphins need those.
