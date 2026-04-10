Ranking the 10 Best Dolphins Third-Round Picks

The Miami Dolphins have had their share of hits and misses in the draft through the years, which makes them just like any other franchise around the NFL.

Since the start of the "common draft" in 1967, the Dolphins have made 62 third-round selections, starting with defensive tackle Jim Urbanek in 1968 all the way to De'Von Achane in 2023.

Here is a ranking of the top 10 third-round picks, judged not solely on Dolphins career but rather what kind of NFL player the prospect became.

THE TOP 10 DOLPHINS THIRD-ROUND PICKS

1. DE Jason Taylor, 1997, 73rd overall

As with first-round pick Dan Marino and second-round pick Dwight Stephenson, this was a very, very easy call. All we have to say is that Taylor became a Hall of Famer after arriving from Akron.

2. S Dick Anderson, 1968, 73rd overall

Before Taylor in 2006, Anderson won NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1973. He was half of the best safety tandem in Dolphins history.

3. WR Nat Moore, 1974, 78th overall

Moore made an impact from the time he joined the Dolphins through the end of his career more than a decade later.

4. RB Mercury Morris, 1969, 63rd overall

This is where it gets a little bit more difficult to put together this list, but Morris earns this spot because of the contributions he made both as a running back and kick returner.

5. DB Tim Foley, 1970, 55th overall

Foley was a valuable member of the secondary, spending time both at safety and cornerback.

6. RB De'Von Achane, 2023, 84th overall

Achane earns a spot on this list despite having played only three seasons, but that's how good he's been since he arrived. And he's likely to keep climbing up this list if his 2025 team MVP performance was a sign of things to come.

7. RB Tony Nathan, 1979, 61st overall

The ultimate do-it-all running back, Nathan was a big factor in the running game and passing game throughout the 1980s.

8. T Leon Gray, 1973, 78th overall

Don Shula didn't make a lot of personnel mistakes during his legendary career with the Dolphins, but cutting Gray before the start of his rookie season definitely was one of them. Gray was picked up by the New England Patriots and within a couple of years he had become one of the best left tackles in the league. At least the Dolphins were right in seeing the promise he had shown as a prospect.

9.LB Jerome Baker, 2018, 73rd overall

Selected in the same slot as Taylor and Anderson, Baker was a solid starter for six seasons until he was released during the 2024 offseason.

10. WR Duriel Harris, 1976, 80th overall

This again was a very tough call among some worthy candidates, but we gave the nod to Harris because he was the most dynamic wide receiver on the team for a few years until the Marks Brothers arrived on the scene.

Honorable mention: RB Terry Kirby, 1983; LB Derrick Rodgers, 1997; LB Channing Crowder, 2005; DT Kendall Langford, 2008; DE Olivier Vernon, 2012