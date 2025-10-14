The Dolphins' Long Road Back Getting Longer
It looks like the Buffalo Bills' reign of terror in the AFC East could be coming to an end, but this is not necessarily good news for the Miami Dolphins.
On the contrary, early indications are they might now have another perennial problem in their quest to return to the top of the division.
That problem is the New England Patriots, who figured to improve under new head coach Mike Vrabel but look like they've jumped their timeline considerably thanks to the rapid development of quarterback Drake Maye.
The third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft is on a tear, living up to his advance billing as a potential cross between Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, and is among those players mentioned in way-too-early MVP talk.
When the Bills lost against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night in a game where they looked nothing like the five-time defending division champs, it put New England in first place atop the AFC East.
Buffalo and New England each have 4-2 records, but the Patriots own the tiebreaker by virtue of their Week 5 Sunday night victory at Highmark Stadium, a place where the Dolphins haven't won since 2016.
The idea of any team pushing Buffalo this season seemed preposterous as the 2025 season began, but the Bills do appear to have some flaws, namely the lack of a difference-maker at wide receiver and some holes on defense.
One factor that favors New England is what can only be described as a soft remaining schedule. Of the 11 games left on their schedule, eight opponents currently sit at 2-4 or worse.
The possibility of New England's fast start certainly could wind up being a mirage, but it's just as likely — actually way more — that they're already in contender status because they hit on their head coach and quarterback.
WHERE THAT LEAVES THE DOLPHINS
The Dolphins, of course, are far from contender status at this time.
It's actually difficult to even think right now about the Dolphins and contending for a division title, but it's going to happen at some point.
And that's hopefully sooner rather than later.
Who will be in charge, as head coach and at quarterback, when it does happen is probably anybody's guess right now.
But it will happen — because it has to.
It's really been long enough.
The Dolphins, as fans would or should know, haven't won a playoff game since 2000 but they also haven't won the AFC East title since 2008, Tony Sparano's first year as head coach.
So maybe history repeats in 2026 under a new head coach. Maybe Mike McDaniel is given another chance after orchestrating some sort of turnaround this season and bulding on it.
Regardless, though, is the tough reality that the Buffalo Bills no longer look like the only major obstacle to that elusive AFC East title because the New England Patriots appear to be back.
And one can only hope we're not looking at anything resembling the Tom Brady era with Bill Belichick. Yes, it's absurd to suggest it, but it's a frightening enough thought to have to be recognized.