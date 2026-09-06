Ranking the Dolphins 2026 Games By Degree of Difficulty

One of the reasons the expectations for the Miami Dolphins in 2026 are so low is an unforgiving schedule, ranked second in the entire NFL based on the records from last season.

The Dolphins will be playing nine games against teams that made the playoffs in 2025, plus two more against teams that finished with a winning record, along with recent Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

Now one week away from the start of that regular season, we evaluate all 17 games on the Dolphins schedule based on their current degree of difficulty (understanding that circumstances change throughout the season and the current rankings might look different after the season).

THE DOLPHINS' 2026 REGULAR SEASON GAME RANKED BY DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY

1. Week 13, at Denver

The weather conditions could be a factor for this December matchup, but this was going to be no picnic regardless because of the Broncos defense.

2. Week 11, at Buffalo

We almost put this game at the top because, well, it's the Bills and the Dolphins haven't won in Buffalo since 2016, but number 2 will do.

3. Week 15, at Green Bay

Hafley's return to Lambeau Field makes for a great storyline, but pulling off the upset in this December matchup won't be easy against a Packers that's always is in the thick of a playoff chase at this time of year.

4. Week 18, at New England

The Dolphins are closing out at Gillette Stadium for a second consecutive season, and the Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Even if New England isn't as good in 2026, this won't be an easy season-ender.

5. Week 17, vs. Buffalo

Yeah, we've got to go with Buffalo and Josh Allen again. This will be the Dolphins' home finale and we suspect it will have major implications for the visiting team.

6. Week 4, at Minnesota

We probably can imagine that former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will cook up an exotic (and uber-aggressive) game plan for the Vikings defense.

7. Week 5, vs. Cincinnati

The Bengals are a trendy pick to emerge as a new Super Bowl contender in the AFC after the addition of Dexter Lawrence on defense, but the biggest challenge always will be trying to contain Joe Burrow and company.

8. Week 16, vs. L.A. Chargers

Right after the Hafley-Packers reunion comes the Mike McDaniel return to Hard Rock Stadium, and the matchup between his offense and a lot of his former defensive players should be fun to watch.

9. Week 2, at San Francisco

The 49ers have been a title contender for a few years, and this matchup would rank higher if not for the fact San Francisco will be coming off the grueling trip to Australia to face the Rams in their opener.

10. Week 10, at Indianapolis

Based on what happened in the 2025 season opener, maybe this game should rank near the top, but this might not be quite as good a team as it was at the start of last year.

11. Week 14, vs. Chicago

This would be considered too low a ranking based on a lot of national media folks, who think the Bears might go to the Super Bowl, but it says here they actually might take a step back after pulling off many improbable victories in 2025.

12. Week 8, vs. New England

This will be the first home game against an AFC East opponent and an opportunity for the new-look Dolphins to show they can compete with the Patriots.

13. Week 9, vs. Detroit

Dan Campbell returns to the Dolphins as a head coach for the first time, and he'll bring a team that should be explosive on offense.

14. Week 3, vs. Kansas City

Putting a Patrick Mahomes team this far down any ranking sounds crazy — and maybe it is. But it's Hard Rock Stadium on a September afternoon with Mahomes probably still not at 100 percent after his December knee injury.

15. Week 7, at N.Y. Jets

The Jets, like the Dolphins, are expected to struggle in 2026 in what could become a make-or-break year for second-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

16. Week 1, at Las Vegas

If we're going to be honest, this was about as favorable a matchup as the Dolphins could get to kick off the Jeff Hafley era. The Raiders are starting over with head coach Klint Kubiak and new quarterback Fernando Mendoza, though it likely will take some time for Vegas to contend.

17. Week 12, vs. N.Y. Jets

Even though Geno Smith had a career game at Hard Rock Stadium more than a decade ago, this remains the most favorable matchup on the schedule.