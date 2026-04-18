Ranking the Five Most Popular 11th Overall Pick Projections

Trying to predict what the Miami Dolphins will do with their top selection in the 2026 NFL draft is some seriously tricky business.

The combination of a first-year general manager with no previous drafting history to serve as a reference point combined with a team with needs throughout the roster has left open all sorts of possibilities.

As proof of the uncertainy surrounding that 11th pick, we can look at the multitude of national mock drafts that keep popping up.

According to a survey of 79 mock drafts released between April 9 and April 16 (Thursday) done by SFdate9ers, the Dolphins had the least popular top choice among the top 20 picks in the first round.

FULL TEAM-PLAYER PROBABILITY MATIX



Aggregated mock draft probabilities for each team. Based on 79 mock drafts over the past week. Each team’s probabilities sum to 1. pic.twitter.com/s7xIFFt3WK — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) April 17, 2026

The player most often mocked to the Dolphins was University of Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, but in only 18 percent of those 79 mocks. He was followed by USC wide receiver Makai Lemon at 16 percent of the mocks; cornerbacks Mansoor Delane of LSU and Jermod McCoy of Tennessee at 13 percent each; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano at 11 percent; and finally Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at 9 percent.

WHO REALISTICALLY COULD BE THERE AT 11 AND WHO SHOULD THE DOLPHINS WANT?

Based on the consensus draft boards, the Dolphins aren't likely to get a shot at either Delane or Tate, but if Delane should wind up being available at 11, he would make for a very good choice for a Miami team that's clearly lacking a front-line cornerback.

The same could be said for Tate and the wide receiver position, except the Dolphins could get a good player at that spot with the 30th overall selection and Tate doesn't stand above his position group the way Delane does.

The question of positional value and the difference in top prospects at wide receiver is also why we'd pass on Lemon at number 11.

There's some debate when it comes to the top of the offensive tackle class as to whether Fano or Mauigoa is the top prospect, though the consensus is that neither is in the same class as some top tackles of recent drafts such as Penei Sewell or Joe Alt.

If the Dolphins find themselves with the option of drafting either Fano or Mauigoa, they'll have to decide where they figure to use them not only in 2026 but for the long run and we've maintained here that guards should be avoided in the first half of the first round because they can affect the outcome of games only so much simply because of the position they play.

Finally there's McCoy, who's on a par with Delane in terms of ability and talent at cornerback, but does have that nasty ACL injury of 2024 on his resume.

The Dolphins would love to draft difference-makers as much as possible in the 2026 draft, but what they can't do if take a prospect with a significant previous injury and have it resurface or be a sign of things to come.

Of course, no team really can afford to miss like that on a top pick, but that's more pronounced for a team in rebuilding mode that needs to replenish its talent supply.

So how would we rank the top six mock draft projections for the Dolphins at 11?

1. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

2. G/T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)

3. G/T Spencer Fano, Utah

4. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

5. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

6. WR Makai Lemon, USC