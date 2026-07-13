Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 13: Same Old Story for Jackson

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, not every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 13: T AUSTIN JACKSON

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Jackson with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft with their second of three first-round pick that year, after QB Tua Tagovailoa and before CB Noah Igbinoghene. Jackson was elected with a pick obtained from Pittsburgh in the 2019 trade that sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers.

Contract status

Jackson is entering the final year of the three-year contract extension he signed in December 2023. After his contract was restructured in 2025 to convert salary into a signing bonus, Jackson accepted a $4.5 million salary cut this year and now is set to earn $7.8 million in 2026, including $5.1 million in prorated signing bonus money, according to Over The Cap. He has a cap number of $6.9 million. Jackson is set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

His 2025 season

For the third time in four years, Jackson's season was derailed by injuries. After aggravating a toe injury in the season opener that he had sustained in training camp, Jackson wound up missing 11 games at right tackle. Jackson did start the final five games. He earned a 65.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, slightly lower than than 66.2 given to left tackle Patrick Paul.

His projected role

Jackson provides the Dolphins with a proven starter on a young offensive line that will feature a rookie, a second-year player and a third-year player, but he's got to stay in the lineup to be able to make a difference. Head coach Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan have put rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor at left guard to start his NFL career and that idea depends on Jackson doing the job at right tackle. Jackson has played more than eight games only once since 2021, so dependability has been a problem. It's also the biggest reason the Dolphins very well might move on from Jackson next offseason. At this best, Jackson is a good run blocker in the outside zone scheme and can hold his own in pass protection. But he's got to be on the field to make it work.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.

16. TE Will Kacmarek

15. QB Quinn Ewers

14. LB Tyrel Dodson