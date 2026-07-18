Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 8: Big Second Year for 2025 First-Round Pick Kenneth Grant

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, not every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 8: DT KENNETH GRANT

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Grant in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. He was the 13th overall selection.

Contract status

Grant is entering the second year of his four-year, $22 million rookie contract that included a $12.6 million signing bonus with a team fifth-year option. His cap number for 2026 is $5 million. Grant is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2029 or 2030 if the Dolphins exercise the fifth-year option.

His 2025 season

Grant played all 17 games and made five starts. He finished with 33 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and one pass defensed. While Jordan Phillips started more games, it was Grant who was second on the team in snaps behind Zach Sieler among the team's defensive tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Grant a season grade of 48.4, which ranked 102nd among the 127 interior defensive linemen with enough snaps to qualify on their leader board.

His projected role

The Dolphins are expected to use more four-man front on defense under new head coach Jeff Hafley, and there's reason to hope/think/believe it will help unlock Grant's full potential and maximize his skill set as an athletic big man. Grant figures to line up next to Sieler at defensive tackle and become the full-time starter instead of Jordan Phillips, who's more of a run stuffer. Grant showed flashes as a rookie in 2025, but not nearly enough to make the Dolphins comfortable or confident he'll become an impactful player for years to come, which makes this an important season for him not only in how he could help the defense in 2026 but serve as a foundational piece for years to come. He's without question one of the players who'll be under a big spotlight in camp and in the fall.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.

16. TE Will Kacmarek

15. QB Quinn Ewers

14. LB Tyrel Dodson

13. T Austin Jackson

12. CB JuJu Brents

11. TE Greg Dulcich

10. DT Zach Sieler

9. T Patrick Paul