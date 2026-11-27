The Miami Dolphins will be missing three players because of injuries in their Week 12 game against the New York Jets, but they likely will be welcoming back a veteran off IR.

While he remains on injured reserve and was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. remains on track to return to action for the first time since Week 1. The Dolphins have an opening on their 53-man roster and won't have to make a corresponding move to accommodate him.

The three players ruled out included cornerback JuJu Brents (neck/shoulder), along with punter Bradley Pinion (right groin) and wide receiver Jared Wayne (quad).

Pinion again will be replaced by Jack Browning, who was signed to the active roster this week after being elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

The practice squad elevations this week figure to include kicker Daniel Carlson for a second consecutive week, and probably an interior defensive lineman like Matthew Butler.

Tackle Austin Jackson was limited for the second time in two practices this week because of elbow and knee injuries, but he did not get a game status designation and will be available to play.

Everybody else on the Dolphins' active roster was a full participant in practice Friday, including long-snapper Tucker Addington, who practiced this week without the red (no-contact) jersey for the first since he sustained a shoulder injury in the opener.

That also includes safety Dante Trader Jr., who missed the game against the Bills last Sunday. Head coach Jeff Hafley said before practice Friday that Trader would again take his place from the starting lineup despite Zayne Anderson's strong performance against Buffalo.

"I thought Zayne did a really good job," Hafley said. "Trader's played really well. Trader's been a starter that we've really relied on. We've always felt good about Zayne and it just shows what a great job Zayne has done preparing and being ready to go and whether or not we find situations to play him or put him in the game. But Trader will start and we're very confident that if Zayne goes in the game, he'll continue to do a great job."

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets ruled out one player Friday, but could be looking at getting not one but two players back from injured reserve, both of them starting defensive linemen.

That could be significant considering the success the Dolphins had running the ball in their 28-25 victory at MetLife Stadium in Week 7.

Defensive linemen T'Vondre Sweat, who has missed the past four games, and David Onyemata, who has been out since Week 2, both were full participants in practice all week and were listed as questionable.

Also listed as questionable was yet another defensive lineman, Harrison Phillips, who is nursing an ankle injury. He was limited in practice the past two days.

The one player the Jets ruled out was rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who is dealing with ankle and groin injuries and missed the Jets' 27-24 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. Cooper burned the Dolphins for five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Miami-Jets game at MetLife Stadium in October.