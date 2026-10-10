Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bengals Week 5 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins again will be looking for their first victory of the Jon-Eric Sullivan/Jeff Hafley era when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 5 Dolphins-Bengals matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-4) vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS (2-2)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: FOX

Announcers: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)

FanDuel line: Bengals by 6.5 (over/under 43.5)

FINAL INJURY REPORT

Dolphins — EDGE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), WR Caleb Douglas (ankle), TE Justin Joly (concussion) and CB Reese Taylor (quad) are OUT ... CB Storm Duck (knee), DL Kenneth Grant (toe), LB Jackson Woodard (ankle) and RB Jaylen Wright (foot) are QUESTIONABLE

Bengals — S Kyle Dugger (quad) is OUT ... LB Swayze Bozeman (groin), WR Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), S Bryan Cook (ankle), WR Tee Higgins (groin/neck) and WR Colbie Young (knee) are QUESTIONABLE

SERIES HISTORY

Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 17-9

Last five meetings:

Dec. 21, 2025 at Miami — Bengals 45, Dolphins 21

Sept. 29, 2022 at Cincinnati — Bengals 27, Dolphins 15

Dec. 6, 2020 at Miami — Dolphins 19, Bengals 7

Dec. 22, 2019 at Miami — Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)

Oct. 7, 2017 at Cincinnati — Bengals 27, Dolphins 17

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 24 (1983 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 14 ... 1991 at Miami; Dolphins 37, Bengals 13)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 24 (2025 at Miami; Bengals 45, Dolphins 21)

Highest-scoring matchup: 73 points (2019 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 35, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 21 points (1978 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Bengals 0)

Former Bengals players with the Dolphins:

LB Shaka Heyward

Former Bengals coaches with the Dolphins:

Director of Strength & Conditioning Todd Hunt

Former Dolphins players with the Bengals:

TE Mike Gesicki, C Ted Karras, RB Samaje Perine, CB Jalen Davis, safeties coach Jordan Kovacs

Former Dolphins coaches with the Bengals:

Head coach Zac Taylor, CB coach Charles Burks, assistant QB coach Jordan Salkin

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

BENGALS SCOUTING REPORT

The Bengals are off to a 2-2 start, which is if anything a bit disappointing considering the lofty expectations some media members put on them after they beefed up their defense in the offseason with moves highlighted by the trade acquisition of former New York Giants DT Dexter Lawrence. Cincinnati has lost its last two games after Joe Burrow turned the ball over on a potential game-winning drive, a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 and an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Burrow, though, remains the driving force for Cincinnati along with his star wide receiver tandem of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

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WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

The Dolphins had chances to win in the fourth quarter of each of their last two games against Kansas City and Minnesota, and at some point they'll break through and make the plays down the stretch. The heat and humidity factor always should be considered for an early-season game at Hard Rock Stadium, but perhaps more significant is the fact that Chase and Higgins both missed practice time during the week.

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WHY THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

Chase and Higgins both practiced Friday, and both of them playing changes the outlook of this game quite considerably. With both in the lineup, Burrow passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns at Hard Rock Stadium last December, and this Dolphins defense probably isn't as good as the one Burrow torched 10 months ago. Unless the Dolphins can control that Cincinnati offense, it's hard to envision them being able to keep up considering they haven't scored more than 13 points in any game this season.

FINAL DOLPHINS-BENGALS PREDICTION

The Dolphins defense is stepping up in weight class big time in this matchup if Chase and Higgins both play, even if it's only Chase, and stopping the tight end will become a minor problem for Miami as opposed to a major talking point. With Caleb Douglas likely out for a third consecutive game, it's just very difficult to envision the Dolphins scoring enough to get that elusive first victory. At this point, merely scoring two touchdowns would represent progress. Final Prediction: Bengals 27, Dolphins 17

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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