Part 2 of the pre-Bills game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Mmmm:

Does Bell or Kevin Coleman get in the end zone against Buffalo? Put on your sports betting hat! (Assuming Bell plays)

Bell indeed will play, but I don’t bet and don’t make recommendations. Purely for enjoyment purposes, I certainly wouldn’t count on either player scoring a touchdown if I’m being honest.

From JROD’S THE TRUTH:

Some talk of re-signing Uche has surfaced in recent weeks. What would a fair contract for both parties look like and if the Dolphins do re-sign him, should they envision him in his current role or should their sights be on adding someone else and having him serve more as a rotational/backup piece?

Hey Dana, Uche is making about $1.3 million this season, which is a very low salary for a starter and I don’t know if you could bring him back for less than something like $4 million. In an ideal world, Uche would be part of a rotation on the edge with Chop Robinson and maybe one or two other players.

From Thomas Hudson:

Another recent position group that got hit really hard was offensive tackle in 2022. Austin Jackson was supposed to be the starter at RT, but he missed a bunch of the season, came back, and got hurt again. Armstead only played 65% of the snaps. Shell and Little played a lot, and Kendall Lamm came in late in the season and was almost immediately injured and missed the rest of the year. Another fun part of this is the salary cap. The Dolphins are well known at this point for paying a lot to players who are no longer on the team. But now they also are top heavy in injuries. The five highest cap hits (per OTC) this year that are actually with the Dolphins are Sieler, Jackson, Brooks, Willis and Brewer. So three of their top five cap hits that are on the team are not playing right now. So their top 8 cap hits are either dead money or on IR (Sieler is the 6th highest). We know all the big ones, but how scary is it that only six players on the active roster have a higher cap hit than Zach Wilson?

Editor’s note: This message came before it appears as though Brewer would play against the Bills, but the point remains. And, yes, the Zach Wilson cap money from 2026 is just not good.

From Frank F:

If you end up with the No. 1 pick, do you take the wide receiver Smith or do you look for a decent haul in a trade? And then you can pick an edge in the top 10.

Hey Frank, I’ve said time and time again on the All Dolphins Podcast and the Dolphins Collective and have written that I never would take a wide receiver with the first overall pick unless the gap between that player and everybody else in the draft was insane — and, I’m sorry, that’s not the case with Jeremiah Smith, as good as he is. I’m a big proponent of positional value and I think a quarterback, pass rusher or cornerback can have a bigger and more immediate impact than a wide receiver. So if the Dolphins get the No. 1 pick, the move should be taking Drew Mestemaker if they have a conviction he can be an elite QB or try to trade down to pick up additional assets.

From Luis Rodriguez:

Hey Poup! I know it's only 9 games, but what trade is looking better 9 games in? Caleb Downs for Proctor, Coleman and Traore? Or Waddle (including subsequent 49ers trade) for Johnson, Chris Bell, Trey Moore and Kyle Louis?

Hey Luis, this is a very interesting question and there are two factors not mentioned here, first the fact that Downs was a prospect with no NFL experience and then there’s the cap hit taken with the Waddle trade in 2026 but the money/cap saved in future years. All that said, I like the Waddle package better, but those look like great trades right now.

From Luke Fader:

Hi Alain, it seems there are several groin injuries plaguing the Dolphins. Do you think this could have anything to do with their extended stretching protocols?

Hey Luke, I’m not a medical expert, but I think more stretching actually would help prevent groin injuries, not create them. I also think the data would support that notion. Sometimes there’s just bad luck involved that we have to accept.

From Jeff Horst:

Alain, will we see a fade route in the end zone to Douglas in the future when we get into the red zone with his high-point catch ability? I know opportunities have been limited but seems like he would do well with that as well in other situations before the red zone.

Hey Jeff, I like your thinking and the only question I would have is whether Douglas’ high-pointing ability would translate into the end zone where it’s more quick jumping as opposed to have a lot of time to judge a pass downfield, which is what we’ve seen so far. But I would like to see them try (as long as they don’t overdo it). It’s certainly preferable to calling it on a regular basis with Tyreek Hill.

From Marc Miller:

I have not seen an update on Trey Moore since September, he was listed as a starter had a good camp and then the Dolphins had us think he was just nicked up. Any word on his return and what his injury is?

Hey Marc, no, this has been well documented, Moore sustained a not-insignificant ankle injury in the preseason opener against Washington. Head coach Jeff Hafley said in the aftermath of the injury he was “hopeful” that Moore could be back at some point in the 2026 season. I’ve thought along that it’s 50-50 at best we’ll see Moore at all this season.