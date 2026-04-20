Some Dolphins Draft Connections to Remember on Draft Weekend

When the Miami Dolphins get down to the business of selecting players during the 2026 NFL draft, it's always going to be useful to remember the places members of the organization used to work.

That's certainly been well documented already when it comes to GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley with their time spent working for the Green Bay Packers and learning all about the "Green Bay way."

But we also shouldn't forget Hafley's ties to Ohio State from his one year there as co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

It's not a stretch to suggest that Hafley very well might have placed a call or two to Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day if he wanted any more insight on one of the 300 or so top Ohio State prospects in this 2026 draft.

But the college connections on the new-look Dolphins staff extend beyond Hafley and Ohio State, and those are worth remembering once we get into the teeth of the selection process.

DOLPHINS ASSISTANTS WHO CAME FROM COLLEGE

One assistant who immediately comes to mind is new quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, who was hired after spending the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky.

He also spent one year in 2023 in the same role at Boise State, where his quarterback was tantalizing 2026 draft prospect Taylen Green, he of the eye-opening physical traits with his speed and big arm.

Hamdan also has seen Green's warts up close and personal and certainly is in a position to make a recommendation to Sullivan and Hafley to as whether Green would be worth an investment (likely in the later rounds).

More recently, Hamdan worked with guard Jalen Farmer, who projects as a third- or fourth-round pick and might be somebody the Dolphins would want to consider.

New offensive line coach Zach Yinser also coached at Kentucky, though he left for the NFL before Hamdan arrived.

Both of them got the chance to work with Jager Burton, a center who projects as a late-round selection.

If the Dolphins wanted to consider him, there's certainly a lot of familiarity there.

Also along the offensive line, Boston College also has a couple of prospects in this draft with tackle Jude Bowry and guard Logan Taylor.

Both of them were coached by Matt Applebaum, who worked with Hafley during his four seasons as head coach there except for 2022 when he served as Dolphins O-line coach in Mike McDaniel's first year at the helm.

As with Burton, maybe let's not be surprised if the Dolphins take a flyer on either Bowry or Taylor toward the end of the draft.

New linebackers coach Al Washington came over from Notre Dame, which has a top prospect in running back Jeremiyah Love, who doesn't figure to factor for Miami one way or another.

And then new offensive assistant C.J. Conrad came over from Kent State, which does not have a legitimate prospect in this draft.

The familiarity with these prospects certainly doesn't mean the Dolphins will be drafting any of them, but it's something to watch regardless particularly if one or more of those prospects go undrafted and get recruited as rookie free agents.