The Dolphins Will Pull Off a Major Upset This Season, But When?
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The Miami Dolphins will face another difficult challenge in Week 9 when they play host to the Detroit Lions, who will bring to Hard Rock Stadium the top-ranked offense in the NFL.
It will be Lions head coach Dan Campbell's first game in Miami since he served as Dolphins interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2015 season.
Detroit will go into the game as a 6.5-point favorite, according to the Fan Duel Sportsbook, while the Dolphins will be looking for their most significant victory of the season.
Not surprisingly, the national opinion from media members is the Dolphins are going to lose for the seventh time in eight games, and all logic suggest it's a reasonable prediction because Miami simply doesn't appear to have the firepower to stay with the Lions.
But we all know the saying about any given Sunday, and there will be a time this season when the Dolphins win a game nobody expects them to win.
Just think back to that 2019 season we always bring up as a comparison point. After starting 0-7, the Dolphins defeated not one but two eventual playoff teams down the stretch, including the gigantic upset at Gillette Stadium in the season finale.
The Dolphins will have plenty of opportunities in the remainder of the season for a big upset with a schedule that includes games against the Buffalo Bills (twice), Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and a rematch against the Patriots.
Book it, the Dolphins will record a major upset this season.
And it will defy logic after we really break down the game and the matchups, just like this game against Detroit where it's just really difficult to see how Miami can slow down the best offense in the NFL.
But the games aren't played on paper or computer screens, and there will be a Sunday where Malik Willis has a big game throwing the ball or the defense forces a couple of turnovers.
We just probably won't see it coming.
If you look around the national media, nobody is seeing it happening Sunday against the Lions.
Quite frankly, we don't either. But we'll be wrong one of these Sunday. That, you can count on.
THE NATIONAL PREDICTIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS-LIONS GAME
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Lions
Eva Geitheim: Lions
Mitch Goldich: Lions
Mike Kadlick: Lions
Gilbert Manzano: Lions
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Lions
Matt Verderame: Lions
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Lions 31, Dolphins 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Lions 46, Dolphins 13
Chris Bumbaca: Lions 26, Dolphins 19
Nate Davis: Lions 31, Dolphins 20
Adam Kaufman: Lions 30, Dolphins 24
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Lions 34, Dolphins 17
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins are improving under first-year coach Jeff Hafley. Miami has covered as an underdog each of the last four weeks. The Dolphins outscored the Jets and Patriots 34-10 in the first half the last two weeks, and the Lions are in a let-down spot after NFC North victories against the Packers and Vikings. Detroit is 1-2 S/U on the road this year. Jared Goff – who has 1,964 yards, 15 TDs and one interception – continues his brilliant season, and Jahmyr Gibbs enjoys a fourth straight 100-yard game, but Miami hangs around at home.
Prediction: Lions 31, Dolphins 21
ESPN
• Jeremy Fowler: Lions
• Kalyn Kahler: Lions
• Benjamin Solak: Lions
• Lindsey Thiry: Lions
NBC Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins should not be taken lightly. The Lions can’t afford to do that, given the quality of the division they occupy.
Prediction: Lions 24, Dolphins 10
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Lions 46, Dolphins 24
Brooke Cersosimo: Lions 27, Dolphins 21
Gennaro Filice: Lions 27, Dolphins 21
Bobby Kownack: Lions 34, Dolphins 23
Dan Parr: Lions 26, Dolphins 20
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is a tough trip for the Lions coming off two home division victories, and it's against a young team playing much better. But this is a big challenge for the Miami defense. The Lions can score in bunches and I think they will in this one. Look for a big day from Jared Goff.
Prediction: Lions 30, Dolphins 13
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Lions
Chad Graff: Lions
Jon Greenberg: Lions
Larry Holder: Lions
Josh Kendall: Lions
Nick Kosmidi: Lions
Steve Louis Goldstein: Lions
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL