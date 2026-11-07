The Dolphins Will Pull Off a Major Upset This Season, But When?

The Miami Dolphins will face another difficult challenge in Week 9 when they play host to the Detroit Lions, who will bring to Hard Rock Stadium the top-ranked offense in the NFL.

It will be Lions head coach Dan Campbell's first game in Miami since he served as Dolphins interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2015 season.

Detroit will go into the game as a 6.5-point favorite, according to the Fan Duel Sportsbook, while the Dolphins will be looking for their most significant victory of the season.

Not surprisingly, the national opinion from media members is the Dolphins are going to lose for the seventh time in eight games, and all logic suggest it's a reasonable prediction because Miami simply doesn't appear to have the firepower to stay with the Lions.

But we all know the saying about any given Sunday, and there will be a time this season when the Dolphins win a game nobody expects them to win.

Just think back to that 2019 season we always bring up as a comparison point. After starting 0-7, the Dolphins defeated not one but two eventual playoff teams down the stretch, including the gigantic upset at Gillette Stadium in the season finale.

The Dolphins will have plenty of opportunities in the remainder of the season for a big upset with a schedule that includes games against the Buffalo Bills (twice), Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and a rematch against the Patriots.

Book it, the Dolphins will record a major upset this season.

And it will defy logic after we really break down the game and the matchups, just like this game against Detroit where it's just really difficult to see how Miami can slow down the best offense in the NFL.

But the games aren't played on paper or computer screens, and there will be a Sunday where Malik Willis has a big game throwing the ball or the defense forces a couple of turnovers.

We just probably won't see it coming.

If you look around the national media, nobody is seeing it happening Sunday against the Lions.

Quite frankly, we don't either. But we'll be wrong one of these Sunday. That, you can count on.

THE NATIONAL PREDICTIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS-LIONS GAME

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Lions

Mike Kadlick: Lions

Gilbert Manzano: Lions

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

Jarrett Bell: Lions 31, Dolphins 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Lions 46, Dolphins 13

Chris Bumbaca: Lions 26, Dolphins 19

Nate Davis: Lions 31, Dolphins 20

Adam Kaufman: Lions 30, Dolphins 24

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Lions 34, Dolphins 17

Analysis: The Dolphins are improving under first-year coach Jeff Hafley. Miami has covered as an underdog each of the last four weeks. The Dolphins outscored the Jets and Patriots 34-10 in the first half the last two weeks, and the Lions are in a let-down spot after NFC North victories against the Packers and Vikings. Detroit is 1-2 S/U on the road this year. Jared Goff – who has 1,964 yards, 15 TDs and one interception – continues his brilliant season, and Jahmyr Gibbs enjoys a fourth straight 100-yard game, but Miami hangs around at home.

Prediction: Lions 31, Dolphins 21

Matt Bowen: Lions

Mike Clay: Lions

• Jeremy Fowler: Lions

Dan Graziano: Lions

• Kalyn Kahler: Lions

Pamela Maldonado: Lions

Eric Moody: Lions

Jason Reid: Lions

• Benjamin Solak: Lions

• Lindsey Thiry: Lions

Seth Wickersham: Lions

Analysis: The Dolphins should not be taken lightly. The Lions can’t afford to do that, given the quality of the division they occupy.

Prediction: Lions 24, Dolphins 10

Jeremy Bergman: Lions 46, Dolphins 24 Brooke Cersosimo: Lions 27, Dolphins 21 Gennaro Filice: Lions 27, Dolphins 21 Bobby Kownack: Lions 34, Dolphins 23 Dan Parr: Lions 26, Dolphins 20

Analysis: This is a tough trip for the Lions coming off two home division victories, and it's against a young team playing much better. But this is a big challenge for the Miami defense. The Lions can score in bunches and I think they will in this one. Look for a big day from Jared Goff.

Prediction: Lions 30, Dolphins 13

Zach Berman: Lions

Chad Graff: Lions

Jon Greenberg: Lions

Larry Holder: Lions

Josh Kendall: Lions

Nick Kosmidi: Lions

Steve Louis Goldstein: Lions

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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