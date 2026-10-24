Three Bold Predictions for the Miami Dolphins Against New York Jets

The 0-5 Miami Dolphins take on the 2-4 New York Jets in Miami’s first divisional game of the 2026 season. Both teams are looking to keep their seasons from going completely off the rails, so let’s make some predictions for this Week 7 matchup.

THREE BOLD PREDICTIONS

Malik Washington Sets a Season High in Receiving Yards

Sunday will mark the return of rookie receiver Caleb Douglas, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury. Adding his size to the top of the depth chart should bump everyone else to a more natural position, and there may be no bigger benefactor than Malik Washington.

Washington has quietly put together an impressive third season, tallying 50 or more scrimmage yards in four of his first five games. He has also established himself as a favorite target of quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown his way 36 times this year (more than double the second-place mark).

As Miami looks for sustainability, targeting Washington underneath seems like a potential solution, and he has the agility to make defenders miss in space. His ascension, Douglas’ return, and Willis likely needing quick answers against a Jets defense that ranks eighth in blitz percentage is a recipe for a big day for Miami’s most experienced receiver.

Both Quarterbacks are Sacked 3+ Times

This matchup features two passers who have done a poor job mitigating pressure this season. Both rank top 12 in time to throw, top three in pressure rate allowed, and top five in sack percentage.

The Jets are well equipped to take advantage of Malik Willis’ indecision. Their defense ranks in the top eight in pressure rate, and is tied for sixth in total sacks through six weeks.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, have been inept up front. Their four sacks are half the next-lowest team in the NFL, and all four came against Kyler Murray and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

With two weeks to prepare, a quarterback who is willing to hang in the pocket, and the potentially dumb luck that Miami’s sacks have come in a bunch, this feels like a perfect opportunity for the Dolphins’ defensive front to make its mark, even if Malik Willis’ play leads to a similar outcome on the opposite side of the ball.

Ollie Gordon Makes a Game-Changing Explosive Run

Ollie Gordon's development in year two has been a revelation. His footwork looks substantially better than it did in 2025, and he’s made the most of his elevated opportunity. Gordon’s rushing yards over expected per attempt is ninth among qualified rushers, per NextGenStats.

The Jets have a very sound defense on a per-run basis. Their EPA per rush allowed is tied for third best in football, and they’re right around the middle of the pack in terms of yards-per-attempt. They have, however, struggled to stop runs in the backfield. Their stuffed run rate is seventh-lowest, and they’re allowing over a yard and a half before contact per carry, which ranks ninth-worst.

Miami’s massive offensive line has opened up big lanes for Gordon in recent weeks. He has a 20+ yard carry in each of the last two games. Now, against a defense that particularly struggles to generate displacement, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the left-side duo of Paul and Proctor give Gordon a runway that he can use to get downhill and put his massive frame to work against New York’s defensive backs.