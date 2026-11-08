Veteran Jalen Tolbert's Return to the Sidelines Highlights Dolphins Week 9 Inactive List

Veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is back on the Miami Dolphins inactive list, which was highlighted by injured running back Jaylen Wright.

As we predicted earlier Sunday, Tolbert gave way in the lineup for the game against the Detroit Lions to recent waiver wire pick-up Jared Wayne after Tolbert was in the lineup for the Week 8 game against New England.

The only other change from the Week 8 inactive list involved the cornerback position, where Jaylin Simpson returns to the lineup to replace Reese Taylor, who played against New England after returning from a three-game absence because of a quad injury.

With Wright, the Dolphins actually might miss him more on kickoff returns, where he had taken over for wide receiver Malik Washington as the main player for that role.

The Dolphins logically will go back to using Washington to return kickoffs against the Lions, though another possibility might be rookie fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr.

It's been a difficult year for Wright, who can't find his footing at running back and is averaging a paltry 1.9 yards per carry as the backup to new starter Ollie Gordon II following the season-ending knee injury sustained by De'Von Achane.

The other Dolphins inactives, along with Wright, Tolbert and Taylor, were CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G Christian Haynes, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly.

Haynes is in his second week with the team after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

THE LIONS INACTIVES

Detroit's inactive list already included three known names, the three players ruled out Friday, and the biggest development would include running back Sione Vaki being active after showing up on the injury report late in the week and being listed as questionable.

Center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed and edge D.J. Wonnum, the three injured players ruled out Friday, were joined on the inactive list by edge Ahmed Hassanein, tight end Jackson Meeks, running back Jacob Saylors and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions also placed linebacker Jack Campbell on injured reserve Saturday as the result of the scary neck injury he sustained against Minnesota last weekend.

THE 2026 DOLPHINS INACTIVES

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Reese Taylor, G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly, EDGE Chop Robinson

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, RB Jaylen Wright, WR Caleb Douglas, EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — WR Caleb Douglas, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — WR Caleb Douglas, RB Kaytron Allen, CB Reese Taylor, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, LB Willie Gay Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick

Week 8 (vs. New England) — CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Jaylin Simpson, EDGE Jamree Kromah, G Christian Haynes, G Kadyn Proctor, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne

Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — WR Jalen Tolbert, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, G Christian Haynes, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly