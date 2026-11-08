Veteran Jalen Tolbert's Return to the Sidelines Highlights Dolphins Week 9 Inactive List
Veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is back on the Miami Dolphins inactive list, which was highlighted by injured running back Jaylen Wright.
As we predicted earlier Sunday, Tolbert gave way in the lineup for the game against the Detroit Lions to recent waiver wire pick-up Jared Wayne after Tolbert was in the lineup for the Week 8 game against New England.
The only other change from the Week 8 inactive list involved the cornerback position, where Jaylin Simpson returns to the lineup to replace Reese Taylor, who played against New England after returning from a three-game absence because of a quad injury.
With Wright, the Dolphins actually might miss him more on kickoff returns, where he had taken over for wide receiver Malik Washington as the main player for that role.
The Dolphins logically will go back to using Washington to return kickoffs against the Lions, though another possibility might be rookie fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr.
It's been a difficult year for Wright, who can't find his footing at running back and is averaging a paltry 1.9 yards per carry as the backup to new starter Ollie Gordon II following the season-ending knee injury sustained by De'Von Achane.
The other Dolphins inactives, along with Wright, Tolbert and Taylor, were CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G Christian Haynes, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly.
Haynes is in his second week with the team after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
THE LIONS INACTIVES
Detroit's inactive list already included three known names, the three players ruled out Friday, and the biggest development would include running back Sione Vaki being active after showing up on the injury report late in the week and being listed as questionable.
Center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed and edge D.J. Wonnum, the three injured players ruled out Friday, were joined on the inactive list by edge Ahmed Hassanein, tight end Jackson Meeks, running back Jacob Saylors and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
The Lions also placed linebacker Jack Campbell on injured reserve Saturday as the result of the scary neck injury he sustained against Minnesota last weekend.
THE 2026 DOLPHINS INACTIVES
Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Reese Taylor, G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly
Week 2 (at San Francisco) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly, EDGE Chop Robinson
Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, RB Jaylen Wright, WR Caleb Douglas, EDGE Robert Beal Jr.
Week 4 (at Minnesota) — WR Caleb Douglas, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly
Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — WR Caleb Douglas, RB Kaytron Allen, CB Reese Taylor, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly
Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, LB Willie Gay Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick
Week 8 (vs. New England) — CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Jaylin Simpson, EDGE Jamree Kromah, G Christian Haynes, G Kadyn Proctor, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne
Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — WR Jalen Tolbert, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, G Christian Haynes, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL