What Dolphins Teammates and Coaches Said About Kyle McCord Ahead of his First NFL Start

The big storyline for the Miami Dolphins for their Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts obviously will be the NFL debut of quarterback Kyle McCord.

Less than three months after being acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, McCord will start in place of Malik Willis after Willis landed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.

Naturally, McCord was the big topic of conversation in interviews this week, with teammates and coaches offering their thoughts from different angles, from head coach Jeff Hafley to center Andrew Meyer, who likely will be making his first start of the season as well with Aaron Brewer dealing with a concussion.

THOUGHTS ON DOLPHINS QB KYLE McCORD

Head coach Jeff Hafley on how McCord has progressed since joining the Dolphins:

"Good. I say that – he's mostly had the look team reps. He's done a good job in the look team reps that he's given us. The developmental periods that we have, I mean, it's why we do it, right? So say he's gotten 10 to 15 reps over the last 10 weeks, it's 100 reps of our plays. So he's done a good job in those periods. But it's going to be a lot different. I mean, him now being the starter and getting the game plan and playing every down and playing with a live rush and going through a real football game. So I'm excited to see what he can do. It opens a great opportunity for him and I'm happy that he'll get his chance."

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik on how much the game plan might change with McCord:

"I mean, it's kind of the same as – we've had these discussions as we've gone through the year. We lost De’Von (Achane). I know we had the same conversation about, how's the run game change? Everybody that's in this building is in this building because we think they can run our offense and they can run our offense really well. I think there's things that make Malik different and special, like he can use his legs and he's got legit speed that no offense to Kyle, but Kyle doesn't have 23 miles an hour on the GPS in his body. So that's going to change how he approaches the game. But there's things we do in the pass game and the run game that he can handle and he likes doing and he excels at. So it's not going to change all that much. Probably just going to be things that are less running down the field."

Quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo on what he liked about McCord in their year together with the Philadelphia Eagles last year:

"I think the biggest thing when you watch him play, he's a good processor. He sees the field well. He processes information well. He's really good in and out of the huddle. You know the simple things that a quarterback needs to do, he does well. He's a tough kid. I mean, obviously when he was in Philly, he's playing in preseason games at the end, taking a beating. He got up, kept playing, which is obviously impressive. And I think when you just look at the way he carries himself, he's very professional. The guys gravitate around him. Around him, you can see their energy, his energy. He's kind of a quieter guy, but he's got some swag to him, which is obviously important in that position."

Defensive coordinator Sean Duggan on what he's noticed about McCord going against him on the scout team:

"I think he's got good poise. I know we've thrown some different things at him. Apparently last week we probably practiced a lot of twists. But I think he's got good poise. I'm excited to see him. Just like I'm excited to see a lot of guys that have an opportunity this Sunday."

Center Andrew Meyer on the advantage of having worked with McCord on the scout team:

"I think that it helps a lot. I mean obviously we've built a chemistry in there between just the snap exchanges, stuff like that and we have a really good relationship so I think that it's comforting for sure like just knowing like that we've both gotten a lot of snaps together. Knowing that that's who I'm going to be out there with, it's definitely a little comforting."

WR Caleb Douglas on building chemistry with McCord:

"Me and Kyle have been building a great chemistry, caught enough balls. Ready to go out there on Sunday and compete."

McCord on how playing in big games while at Ohio State and Syracuse prepared him for this moment:

"I mean, I think that's something that you definitely can hang your hat on. Being at a school like Ohio State and then playing some big games at Syracuse too, I think should give you confidence that you’ve played on a big stage before, you’ve played against some of the top guys in the league right now. So I think the confidence level coming from those games is definitely there."