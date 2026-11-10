What to Know About Dolphins DT Zach Sieler's Mysterious Season-Ending Injury
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There indeed was a major announcement regarding Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but it had nothing to do with him being moved.
Instead, the bombshell report involved a season-ending injury for the team captain.
Sieler ruptured a biceps tendon against the Detroit Lions on Sunday and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, citing sources.
The longest-tenured member of the roster, Sieler had been remarkably durable since joining the Dolphins as a waiver pick-up from the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, missing only two games over the past six seasons — that came in the 2024 season when he was poked in the eye during practice.
STRANGE SERIES OF EVENTS
To say this news came out of nowhere would be putting it mildly, considering Sieler played 42 snaps in the 19-9 loss against the Lions, only four fewer than he played against New England in Week 8.
There also was no Sieler injury reported in the press box, with the only one reported by the Dolphins being the quad injury to Will Kacmarek after he took a shot after catching a pass near the sideline.
No injury being reported could be explained by Sieler not being tended to on the field or being away from the sideline at any point.
What is notable, however, is that on the very first play from scrimmage against Detroit, a 2-yard run by Jahmyr Gibbs, Sieler was sporting a black contraption around his right upper arm. Sieler was listed on the injury report last week with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before being full go Friday.
Against the Lions, Sieler finished with one tackle, good for a 3-yard loss on a running play by Gibbs. While he didn't register a stat on the play, it was his initial pressure on Jared Goff that forced the quarterback out of the pocket and led to the third-down sack by Josh Uche in the first half.
SIELER STAYING PUT
The injury obviously quashed any notion of Sieler being traded before the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday, even though reports indicated earlier the Dolphins had no intention of moving on from him regardless.
Sieler has three more years left on the contract extension he signed in September 2025. He's got a cap number of $20.8 million next year with no guaranteed salary remaining, which would seem to make him a potential candidate for a contract restructure.
That's down the line, though.
The immediate impact is the Dolphins will be left without their best defensive lineman.
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL