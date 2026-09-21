What to Know About the Latest Dolphins Roster Addition

The Miami Dolphins are back at it with their roster shuffling, and their latest move involves taking a player away from the Buffalo Bills.

The team will be signing edge defender Andre Jones Jr. off the Bills practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

Jones (6-5, 260) is a fourth-year veteran who appeared in 19 games with two starts over the previous three seasons, including his three-game stint with the Bills in 2025.

Jones entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2023 out of Louisiana, where he played six seasons.

This was Jones' scouting report from NFL.com heading into the 2023 draft from draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Long-limbed edge defender with an angular frame and a willingness to take on all comers. Jones’ production might not jump off the page, but he’s athletic and uses his length to put himself in position to make tackles. Jones could use more strength in his lower half both as a run defender and pass rusher. While they aren’t sustained, there are flashes of rush potential that might create a roster opportunity after a year on a practice squad."

It was as a rookie in 2023 that Jones made his two NFL starts, and he also got a lot of snaps on special teams in both 2023 and 2025.

New Dolphins special teams coordinator Chris Tabor coached Jones with the Bills in 2025 after Jones joined the Buffalo practice squad in late August.

The Dolphins will have to make a corresponding move to make room on the 53-man roster for Jones.

As a reminder of NFL rules, the Dolphins have to keep Jones on their active roster for a minimum of three weeks after poaching him from the Bills practice squad.

This is the second roster move in three days for Miami, which signed linebacker Liam Anderson off its own practice squad when the team placed LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

DOLPHINS SEPTEMBER 2026 TRANSACTIONS

September 1 — Signed the following players to the practice squad: ILB Liam Anderson, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, EDGE Amari Gainer, DL Jordan Miller, WR Will Sheppard, CB Jaylin Simpson, DL Mazi Smith and TE Tre Watson ... released QB Mark Gronowski from the practice squad ... signed CB Ethan Bonner and EDGE Max Llewellyn to the practice squad ... released TE Jeremiah Franklin and ILB Cam Riley from the practice

September 12 — Elevated EDGE Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad for the Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

September 16 — Placed S Kyle Louis on injured reserve ... signed CB Jaylin Simpson to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed LS Cal Adomitis to the practice squad

September 19 — Placed LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. on injured reserve ... signed ILB Liam Anderson to the active roster off the practice squad ... elevated EDGES Clelin Ferrell and Max Llewellyn off the practice squad for the Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers