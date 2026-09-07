Where the Dolphins' Summer Roster Cuts Ended Up

There was a big statement made regarding the bottom of the Miami Dolphins roster when they were awarded a NFL-high seven players off waivers after the league-wide cuts to get down to the 53 limit.

Just as symbolic is what's happened to those players the Dolphins waived or released this summer. What's happened is nothing much.

Excluding players who were waived-injured and therefore might not be ready to sign with or play for another team, the Dolphins cut loose 28 players in the month of August and the early days of September.

Not a single one of those 37 players has landed a spot on another team's 53-man roster.

Only three of them have gotten a spot on another team's practice squad — linebacker Tyrel Dodson with the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. with the Los Angeles Chargers, and rookie edge defender Mason Rieger with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nine of them were brought back to the Dolphins practice squad, including cornerback Ethan Bonner after he initially made the 53-man roster.

The best the rest have managed to do is get tryouts, edge David Ojabo with the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver AJ Henning with the Minnesota Vikings, and wide receiver Tahj Washington with the New York Jets.

THE SUMMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS LOOKING FOR WORK

This is the rundown of the Dolphins' summer cuts:

Players waived: CB Miles Battle, WR Donaven McCulley, CB Jai'Onte' McMillan, QB Cam Miller, DT Fatorma Mulbah, CB Alex Austin, RB Coleman Bennett, T Kevin Cline, EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles, TE Ethan Conner, ILB Stephen Dix Jr., RB Donovan Edwards, DL Alex Huntley, S Louis Moore, DL Cam Rice, ILB Jaheim Thomas, C Jim Bonifas, CB Ahmari Harvey, CB Nick McCloud, S Tanner Wall, RB Anthony Hankerson

Those players all cleared waivers and now can sign with any team at any time.

Veterans released: DT Matthew Butler, LB Cameron Goode, T Charlie Heck, S Lonnie Johnson Jr., WR Terrace Marshall Jr., EDGE David Ojabo, CB Marco Wilson

Those players were not subject to waivers and will have their contract fully guaranteed if they're on a 53-man roster in Week 1 (which often results in a longer wait).

Players re-signed to the practice squad and then released from the practice squad: TE Jeremiah Franklin, QB Mark Gronowski, LB Cam Riley

Players waived or released and then re-signed to the practice squad: T Gottlieb Ayedze, CB Ethan Bonner, S Major Burns, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, RB Jarquez Hunter, EDGE Max Llewellyn, EDGE Rodney McGraw, WR Jalen Reagor, RB Carlos Washington Jr.

KEEPING TABS ON OTHER FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS

Former Dolphins veterans on practice squads: WR Trent Sherfield (Buffalo), RB Salvon Ahmed (Chicago), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Indianapolis), EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah (Kansas City), CB Kader Kohou (Kansas City), WR Braxton Berrios (N.Y. Giants), K Jason Sanders (N.Y. Jets), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Tampa Bay), LB KJ Britt (New England)

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was signed with the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster after being released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Safety Ashtyn Davis re-signed with the 49ers on August 31, one day after he was released.