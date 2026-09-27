Why and How the Dolphins Might Have to Move Forward Without De'Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins might have lost a lot more than their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and now are looking at the possibility of having to move forward without their best offensive player.

Head coach Jeff Hafley didn't have the full details on the severity of the knee injury that knocked running back De'Von Achane out of the game in the first quarter, but he delivered a somber message with these simple words, "It does not sound very optimistic."

Hafley said he would have more information in the coming days, but this was an ominous message, to say the least.

The Dolphins ruled out Achane at the start of the second half after he first was deemed questionable to return, but the running back was on the sideline in the second half and didn't look like somebody who had just sustained a serious injury.

Achane was injured on the Dolphins' fifth offensive play at the end of an 11-yard run as he was about to be tackled by safety Alohi Gilman. Achane carried the ball on three of those first five plays and was targeted on a pass on a fourth play.

The injury left the Dophins short-handed at running back since they had only two active players at the position with Jaylen Wright out with an injury, though Malik Washington took some snaps and had some carries from the backfield — as he's done from time to time since joining the Dolphins as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

WHAT AN ACHANE-LESS OFFENSE MIGHT LOOK LIKE

There's really no overstating the significance of Achane's injury to the offense and what it could mean should his injury turn out to be as severe as we now fear.

The Dolphins did have some success moving the ball against the Chiefs during their 24-10 loss, but Achane was the one big-play threat on an offense loaded with young players.

Wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell could become consistent playmakers at some point, but asking that of them at the start of their NFL career is a bit unfair.

At running back, the Dolphins would be left with Wright and Ollie Gordon II, with the possibility of signing one of the two practice squad running backs to the 53-man roster, whether it be Carlos Washington or Jarquez Hunter.

Given that they acquired him a trade with the Los Angeles Rams toward the end of the preseason in exchange for wide receiver Tutu Atwell, perhaps Hunter would be the logical choice to get the call.

To be sure, some Dolphins fans might think about bringing in a bigger name from the outside, but let's say it once again: This is not how the Dolphins have operated all year and there's no reason to think that having to replace Achane — if it winds up playing out that way — would change that philosophy.

Quarterback Malik Willis ran a season-high nine times against the Chiefs, most of those rushing attempts by design, but we're not convinced this is where the Dolphins want to live, even though it might help them move the ball better.

Gordon carried the ball 17 times against Kansas City, but managed only 2.4 yards per carry. Washington averaged 2.5 yards on his two rushes.

That's not going to get it done.

Not having Achane would only put more pressure on Willis and on the offensive line in trying to protect them.

And even though Achane had yet to break a long play this season, he always brought that threat.

If the Dolphins wind up having to go without Achane for the bulk of the 2026 season or, worst-case scenario, the rest of it, it's going to be quite the challenge for a Dolphins offense that has yet to score more than 14 points this season.