Why Dolphins Rookie Chris Bell Is Expected to Hit the Ground Running

There will be no questions on who will be starting for the Miami Dolphins at wide receiver as they're turning to their rookies to lead the way for Malik Willis and the offense.

The updated depth chart that was released Tuesday lists both Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas as starters alongside Malik Washington. Normally, it's rare for rookies to get the start in key positions in Week 1, but Bell and Douglas are among five rookies who will be ready to go against the Raiders.

Head coach Jeff Hafley reinforced his belief in both rookies when he spoke to the media Wednesday. He credited Bell and what it took to get to this point for the rookie from Louisville. There's been a lot of uncertainty since he was selected 94th overall in the third round, but the grass is green for Bell moving forward.

An Unprecedented Move?

It's not the talent or need at the position that makes Bell's starting position Sunday noteworthy. It's his injury timeline and how quickly he overcame it to get to this point.

Bell tore his ACL back last season in November and underwent surgery to repair it in mid-December. He was coming off his best college season statistically, with 917 yards and six touchdowns, including a standout performance against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Usually, the timeline for an athlete to return to football after this type of surgery can take around 10 to 12 months. But after nine and a half months, Bell is back in action, and the Dolphins are not limiting his snaps. There's no pitch count, and Bell can play for as long as he feels comfortable, which might be the whole game.

"We're gonna play him, see how he feels, but there's no there's no pitch count on Chris,” Hafley said.

Originally, General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan believed Bell would be available to suit up for Miami in October, likely after their bye week. Thanks to his work ethic in the offseason, combined with the Dolphins' trainers keeping him in check, he was able to play in their preseason finale.

"Chris has worked his behind off to get himself ready," Sullivan said. "Our expectation was probably getting him back after the bye. It's a testament to the kid, and it is also a testament to the people who work with him every day: Kyle Johnston, Todd Hunt, and that staff down there. He's put forth the effort to get himself ready to go much earlier than we expected, and we'll get him going."

Bell Is Ready Talent-Wise

He had a small but positive sample size against Atlanta with two receptions for 22 yards, but impressed nonetheless. Still, it reinforced beliefs about what Bell can contribute to Miami's offense. A solid combination of speed and power, Bell showcased his ability to run routes, beat defenders to the ball, and *almost* come down with spectacular one-handed grabs.

Bell is one half of a rookie duo that had excellent training camps in their own ways. He and Douglas proved more than anything that they can quickly adapt to the NFL landscape, showcasing their value during joint practices and the preseason. As a result, it shouldn't be surprising that Hafley and the coaching staff are leaning on them early.

"Winning is a priority," Hafley said. "I’m not going to put a guy out there in Week 1 just to see what we have. We believe those guys deserve to start, and we're going to start them, and we'll find out what we need to work on and how we need to develop them.”

In Bell's case, he brings bulk to the wide receiver room, weighing 228 pounds. He's able to come out on top in contested catches and is equally difficult to bring down when he's on the move, according to his draft profile.

If Washington provides pure speed, and Douglas provides pure size, then Bell will bring the pure physicality to balance things out at the wide receiver position. This young receiver core will be going against an equally young Las Vegas secondary featuring four rookies, including Treydan Stukes at safety, second-year corner Darien Porter, and unproven veterans Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson.