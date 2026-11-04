Lamar Jackson quarterbacking the Miami Dolphins?

Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Sure could be one way to fast-track a rebuilding project.

And that idea, even though it always lurked in the shadows, got some legs this week as a result of comment from Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer and now ESPN analyst Michael Irvin.

Delivering this in his usual high-energy style, Irvin said on First Take that Jackson would go from NFL superstar to international icon if he were to play in Miami.

“Lamar in Baltimore is an NFL superstar. Lamar in Miami is an international icon.”



—@michaelirvin88 on what Lamar Jackson’s future might look like 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZoxFzaUuZv — First Take (@FirstTake) November 2, 2026

Barring a contract extension before then, Jackson's status undoubtedly will be one of the biggest storylines heading into the NFL offseason because his contract has one year left with no guaranteed salary and an oderous $84 million cap number.

Basically, there's probably zero scenario where he plays under that deal, and the question is whether he'll sign an extension with the team that drafted him at the end of the first round in 2018, the Baltimore Ravens, or get traded.

And because he has a no-trade clause in his contract and because of his stature as a two-time MVP, Jackson likely would have a say in his destination if a trade ended up being the resolution — just like Jalen Ramsey once basically dictated that the Dolphins were his team of choice once the L.A. Rams decided to move him back in 2023.

The idea of adding Jackson, who was born in Pompano Beach, Florida, has all kinds of exciting on the surface for the Dolphins, who actually simply should have drafted him in 2018 with the 11th overall pick instead of taking Minkah Fitzpatrick — but that's an entirely different conversation for another day.

Jackson is among a handful of NFL quarterbacks who immediately can elevate a franchise and could be the answer to the Dolphins' seemingly neverending quest for that post-Marino franchise quarterback.

The price for a two-time MVP could be steep, but should price really be a major consideration for a player of that caliber?

With all due respect to Malik Willis, imagine what this Dolphins offense could look like with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

It truly might be a dream come true, and why the idea has been pushed in the media since Irvin made his comments.

WHY GOING AFTER JACKSON MAYBE DOESN'T MAKE SENSE

But there are factors that absolutely need to be considered when it comes to Jackson, that maybe it's a fabulous idea whose time simply has passed.

You know, something like that ship has sailed.

There were some in the media (hand raised) who wanted the Dolphins to draft Jackson 2018 because it was pretty obvious by then that Ryan Tannehill wasn't quite good enough and Jackson basically had been a man among boys while winning the Heisman Trophy at Louisville one year and finishing third in the voting the next.

But Jackson will be 30 years old when the 2027 season begins, which isn't old by quarterback standards but not ideal when the unique trait that makes you stand out is incredible running ability. Jackson also has had his fair share of injuries, and now he's on injured reserve — and possibly done for the season — with a freaky thumb injury on his very first play after missing a few weeks with an ankle problem.

Trade compensation also will have to be considered because we don't really think the Ravens are simply going to give away such a precious asset, particularly when they've built a veteran roster around him.

And for those suggesting that Jackson can force his way out by refusing to play, understand he'd be forfeiting a pretty good chunk of change with a $52 million salary. Baltimore would be looking at a $74 million dead cap hit if they simply decided to release Jackson — it's a very large amount, but Dolphins fans should know that won't stop a team from doing it if it wants it badly enough.

Trading Jackson might signify a reset for the Ravens, and it's quite frankly difficult to see them going that route.

But even if they were inclined to do so, should the Dolphins really pursue Jackson?

As we said, yes, it would or could speed up the road back to contention, but at what cost?

More specifically, would the potential short-term benefit be better than slow-cooking this rebuilding project and staying the course?

The Dolphins have been very methodical in trying to build a contending team with a lot of draft picks immediately in the hope of building a strong foundation. Part of the equation absolutely will involve landing a quarterback at some point, but one would think the Dolphins want a six-, seven-, eight-year answer, not short-term greatness.

Making a move for Jackson would be the definition of "going for it" and it's fair to wonder whether the Dolphins would be ready to contend for a championship even with him next season. And that's even assuming they get peak Lamar.

The Dolphins went down that road of "going for it" not very long ago when they sacrificed the long-term future for the short-term potential of adding stars like Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb and the aforementioned Ramsey.

How did that work out?

Of course, some would argue it didn't work because the Dolphins didn't have enough at quarterback, but the bottom line is the biggest measure of success from that venture was an exciting offense that produced exactly zero playoff wins.

And it left the Dolphins where they are now, back at the bottom looking at another rebuilding project.

Again, do they want to go down that road again, however tempting the idea of having Jackson in a Miami uniform?

Or do they continue on the road they've taken and methodically put the pieces together in a process that will take longer to bear fruit but also could produce more sustainability?

Like all the teams that had the first 31 picks in that 2018 draft, the Dolphins had their shot at Lamar Jackson and chose to pass. Maybe the best move is to pass again almost a decade later.