The Miami Dolphins are going to be running out of bodies at the rate they're going — big bodies, that is.

In their first game with Zach Sieler on injured reserve, the Dolphins watched both Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips leave their 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts with injuries, and the verdict has come on the severity of one of them — and it's not good news.

Biggers is done for the season after sustaining a meniscus injury in his right knee, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, citing sources.

#Dolphins DT Zeek Biggers, a former 7th round pick who has earned a starting role, will have knee surgery to repair his lateral meniscus, sources say, a procedure that ends his season.



Biggers will make a full recovery in time for 2027. pic.twitter.com/nK6i2JzrPM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2026

The question now is whether Phillips' injury wil be as severe after he left Lucas Oil Stadium with an arm in a sling and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday afternoon that both players needed more tests to determine the severity of the injury, but now the best the Dolphins will be able to do is salvage a second of the four defensive tackles from last year.

If Phillips is sidelined for a while, the Dolphins will be down to 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. on the 35-man roster, with Jordan Jefferson the lone defensive tckle on the practice squad.

The bad luck, of course, began when Sieler sustained a season-ending biceps injury in the Week 9 loss against the Detroit Lions.

Biggers' injury means the Dolphins will need to add at least one defensive tackle to the 53-man roster, and that number will go to two if Phillips also winds up having to go on injured reserve.

Two names to watch would be Fatorma Mulbah and Matthew Butler, who both were with the Dolphins in training camp before being among the final cuts to the 53-player limit.

Former Dolphins first-round pick Christian Wilkins certainly is an interesting name, but there's been no indication that any team has reached out to him this year and he hasn't played in a bit more than two years after sustaining a serious foot injury while with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

Now that any time would be good for these kind of injuries, the timing really isn't good because the Dolphins are about to face one of the best rushing teams when they travel to Buffalo on Sunday.

Biggers was injured during Seth McGowan's touchdown run in the first quarter that gave the Colts a 7-0 lead.

He played in all nine games this season and made two starts, contributing at both defensive tackle and defensive end.

He was a seventh-round pick in 2025 after the Dolphins had selected Grant in the first round and Phillips in the fifth round.