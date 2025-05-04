Strong Praise for Ewers, Including a Brady Reference
As should probably be expected due to his position and pedigree, new Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers has gotten more attention than your average seventh-round pick.
In a podcast two weeks before the draft, former Texas and NFL QB Colt McCoy and former NFL head coach (and quarterback in his own right) Jay Gruden took on evaluating the player the Miami Dolphins would ultimately select.
Meanwhile in an interview with fantasy site RotoGrinder, Super Bowl XXXVII MVP Dexter Jackson gave praise as high as one could hope for at this stage.
INSIGHT INTO THE PERSON AND THE PLAYER
McCoy and Gruden offer somewhat differing perspectives on the prospect, but their Clean Pocket podcast featuring Ewers was interesting from start to finish.
McCoy knows Ewers personally, likely since he was a prep QB. He also would be an analyst who would likely have watched every game Ewers played for the Longhorns, while offering the insight of a former NFL QB.
FORMER DOLPHINS QB JAY GRUDEN?
Gruden not only has the experience from his days as head coach of the Washington Commanders, he also is a former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as well as a former QB. In fact, Gruden literally had his “cup of coffee” in the NFL with the Dolphins, as they signed him prior to the 1989 season before waiving him a few days later.
What stood out overall in the podcast were what they listed as Ewers’ strengths, as well as the type of team that Gruden thought would suit him best.
In fact, it was almost as if Gruden seemed almost certain by what he said that one team in particular might draft him. As it turns out, it didn’t but one with a very similar offense did.
Jay Gruden: “He beat out Arch Manning for God's sake. Two years in a row. That's impressive. He's very successful, very accurate, manages the game pretty damned good. (Had a) good coach, very productive kid, competitor. Gotta love him. You know who else was tough and very productive in college? Brock Purdy, right?”
“We're not gonna ask him to throw the ball 55 times a game … Maybe there's hope. There's also some questions I have in his game.”
McCoy: “He does have a pretty quick release. (Texas is) good at the RPOs. He's got a little flick. I think if there's a knock on Quinn, it's just his durability, right?”
Gruden: “He got hurt in the last game of the year. Not very big. He's not got a very big frame. He's got kind of like a Kirk Cousins framework. It's kind of more of a narrowly built frame.”
McCoy: “(NFL teams are) going to show you one thing and play another. He has struggled in those areas … I think he's got to be able to prove that as he moves on to the next level.”
Gruden: “He has to have that ability to read defenses and pick up blitzes and all that stuff to be a great backup his first couple of years. He could be a lifelong backup. There's gonna be drop-off skill wise, but from a mental standpoint, he's gotta be sharp. And I hear he's pretty sharp. You should know. Smart.”
Gruden: “If I'm drafting Quinn Ewers, I'm drafting him be a backup-type guy.”
McCoy: “Just off the top of your head, what would be a good offensive schematic fit for him? If somebody were to draft him, where do you think that would be?”
Gruden: “Like San Francisco, late … But yeah, somebody like that with an established quarterback there, younger type guy he can learn from … If anybody thinks that he's going to come in year one and start, I mean, I think that's wishful thinking.”
McCoy: “I think his anticipation … the quick slants, bubbles, quick out routes, stick routes -- he is very accurate. He's on time. He's in rhythm. The high, the shallow crosses, the high crosses, the intermediate stuff. Some of those things are beautiful.
“I'm (asking) what separates him from these other guys? Is there a chance that he could be the second or third quarterback off the board?”
Gruden: “I think there's more of a chance he goes in the sixth or seventh round than he is second or third off the board. Just because of his size, athleticism and arm strength. I just don't know. Somebody's going to like him. He played a lot of good football at Texas and won a lot of big games. And you have to take that into consideration.”
McCoy: “The pressure, the expectation, holding on to Arch Manning for two years … and they've won. The dude can play, he puts the ball on the money. He's got some durability issues."
HIGH PRAISE FROM A SUPER BOWL MVP
In an interview with fantasy sports website RotoGrinders, Super Bowl XXXVII MVP Dexter Jackson gave as good of an analysis as Dolphins fans could hope for.
Jackson, a Florida native, FSU alum and the first safety to win most valuable player in the big game since Miami Dolphins legend Jake Scott in 1973, was asked if Ewers is a fit in Miami.
“I watched Ewers play a lot in Texas. He had some big wins against teams who were stacked on defense,” said Jackson. “Some of these college teams had multiple players getting drafted in the first two rounds, and Ewers has … beat some of them too. He’s already played in the spotlight. What’s bigger than playing college football as a quarterback in Texas?”
Jackson went on to say that if Ewers does well and progresses in OTAs, he could see him challenging Zach Wilson for the backup job.
“If (Tua) was to get hurt again, the Dolphins have a player in Ewers who already has experience playing in big moments in big stadiums. Don’t be surprised if Ewers comes in and looks fine.”
BRINGING BRADY INTO THE CONVERSATION?
Jackson finished by offering the ceiling of what any Dolphins fan could hope for out of a last-round selection.
“We’ve seen this happen before too,” Jackson continued. “Look at New England in 2001. They had Drew Bledsoe, who was the Pro Bowl franchise quarterback. He gets hurt and the 6th-round pick from the year before (Tom Brady) comes in and plays lights out.”