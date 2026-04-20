Pre-NFL Draft 2026 News and Rumors: Cowboys Make Brandon Aubrey Highest-Paid Kicker in History
Keep it here for all of the latest as the NFL draft approaches.
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The 2026 NFL draft is here! Well, sort us.
While the actual picks won’t begin rolling in until Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, we’ve already been hit with plenty of news, rumors and buzz leading into this year’s event. As always, we’ll have you covered at Sports Illustrated as the action unfolds across the league—so keep it here for all the latest!
Pre-NFL Draft 2026 News and Rumors: All the latest from around the league
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MIKE KADLICK
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick