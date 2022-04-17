Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Interior Offensive Linemen

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. Let's dive into the interior offensive line position, where I give you my top ten guards/centers and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

The 2022 class of interior offensive linemen (guards and centers) has some quality talent, but it's not over-the-top amazing. Zion Johnson (Boston College) has made the jump to the top of my list after a solid season and terrific showings at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine. This ended up being the biggest surprise to me after how impressed I was with the type of player Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) is. In the draft process, size and length concerns popped up later, but he's still a very solid player.

Putting myself in a General Manager's shoes, if I need an offensive lineman, particularly a guard or center, I'm going to put myself in a position to move back and draft one of Johnson or Linderbaum toward the later-teens in the first round and garner more future assets. If I'm sitting at the top of the second round, I would feel very confident Kenyon Green or Darian Kinnard will be there for me to select.

Later on in the draft, I wouldn't mind selecting one of Jamaree Salyer (Georgia), Dohnovan West (Arizona State), or Cole Strange (Chattanooga) later on day two or early on day three. I can feel confident that they can be a rotational/developmental piece that can move into a starter role later on in their career.

Age: 22.4 | HT: 6030 | WT: 312 | Round Grade: 1

Age: 22.0 | HT: 6021 | WT: 296 | Round Grade: 1

Age: 21.1 | HT: 6037 | WT: 323 | Round Grade: 2

Age: 22.3 | HT: 6050 | WT: 322 | Round Grade: 2

Age: 21.8 | HT: 6030 | WT: 321 | Round Grade: 3

Age: 20.9 | HT: 6030 | WT: 296 | Round Grade: 3

Age: 23.7 | HT: 6050 | WT: 307 | Round Grade: 4

Age: 22.6 | HT: 6060 | WT: 328 | Round Grade: 4

Age: 22.7 | HT: 6030 | WT: 311 | Round Grade: 4

Age: 23.2 | HT: 6030 | WT: 307 | Round Grade: 5

READ AGAIN

COMING SOON

iDL

EDGE

LB

CB

S

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes