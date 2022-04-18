Skip to main content
Patraw's 2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Interior Defensive Linemen

Zack Patraw brings you his top rankings for the interior defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. Let's look at the interior defensive line position, where I give you my top ten interior defensive linemen and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

As we turn the page to the defensive side of the ball, scheme-fit really comes into play. Several of these prospects have the versatility to play a multitude of positions on the defensive line. While some might say Jordan Davis (Georiga) at his size can only play 0-tech, he showed his athleticism at 341-pounds to be a guy that can shade as a 1-tech as well. He has become head and shoulders above the rest of the class and, with the right fit, should be selected inside the top-15.

A prospect that shot his draft stock to the moon during the draft process was Travis Jones (UConn). He had a phenomenal week at the Senior Bowl and continued to prove why he should be ranked as my second defensive lineman with a strong Combine performance. 

I went back and forth on Devonte Wyatt and ultimately settled with a second-round grade and third in my defensive linemen rankings. Teams are going to find a lot of talent in the second round this year, with Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma) shooting up draft boards and the versatile and talented DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M) likely to be available early on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Jordan Davis, Georgia

Age: NA | HT: 6063 | WT: 341 | Round Grade: 1

2. Travis Jones, UConn

Age: 22.5 | HT: 6043 | WT: 325 | Round Grade: 1

3. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Age: NA | HT: 6027 | WT: 304 | Round Grade: 2

4. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Age: 21.8 | HT: 6037 | WT: 283 | Round Grade: 2

5. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Age: 21.7 | HT: 6036 | WT: 290 | Round Grade: 2

6. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Age: 24.0 | HT: 6037 | WT: 310 | Round Grade: 4

7. Eric Johnson, Missouri State

Age: 23.8 | HT: 6042 | WT: 300 | Round Grade: 5

8. Christopher Hinton, Michigan

Age: 20.6 | HT: 6035 | WT: 305 | Round Grade: 6

9. Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Age: 22.7 | HT: 6037 | WT: 297 | Round Grade: 3

10. Ben Stille, Nebraska

Age: 24.4 | HT: 6036 | WT: 296 | Round Grade: 5

