NFL Draft

Patraw's Rankings 2022 NFL Draft: Quarterbacks

Patraw brings you his top rankings for the quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft just days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make some tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. We are starting with the quarterback position, where I give you my top ten quarterbacks and give you the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.

The quarterbacks this year are interesting. There's no clear number one guy but there's some really good depth to the class. You could make the argument for either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett at the top but after that, it's a mixed bag with Desmond Ridder, Carson Strong, Matt Corral, and Sam Howell. I have my favorites, but if I'm a General Manager, I'm trying to grab one of the top two, and if I don't end up with one of them, I'm waiting until day three to grab a quarterback I can hopefully develop into a spot-starter and quality backup.

While the talent isn't phenomenal like it has been in years past, I still believe there are quality arms that you can select later in the draft. Guys like Cole Kelley, Skylar Thompson, and EJ Perry have their fans, and I'm one of those fans if I can grab them at the backend of the draft. They possess enough tools to work with and you can develop a few more tools with proper coaching and experience. 

With all that said, below are my 2022 NFL Draft ton ten rankings for the quarterbacks. With the type of signal-callers that we have in this year's draft, you're unlikely to find rankings that lineup exactly. It's going to be a very interesting draft when looking at where these quarterbacks will go. Buckle up!

1. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Age: 23.9 | HT: 6032 | WT: 217 | Round Grade: 1

2. Malik Willis, Liberty

Age: 22.9 | HT: 6004 | WT: 219 | Round Grade: 1

3. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Age: 22.6 | HT: 6033 | WT: 211 | Round Grade: 2

4. Carson Strong, Nevada

Age: 22.6 | HT: 6033 | WT: 226 | Round Grade: 2

5. Matt Corral, Mississippi

Age: 23.2 | HT: 6015 | WT: 212 | Round Grade: 3

6. Sam Howell, North Carolina

Age: 21.6 | HT: 6005 | WT: 218 | Round Grade: 3

7. Skylar Thompson, Kansas St

Age: 24.7 | HT: 6017 | WT: 217 | Round Grade: 5

8. EJ Perry, Brown

Age: NA | HT: 6015 | WT: 211 | Round Grade: 5

9. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Age: 23.0 | HT: 6004 | WT: 215 | Round Grade: 6

10. Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

Age: 24.5 | HT: 6073 | WT: 249 | Round Grade: 7

