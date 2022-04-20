Patraw's 2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Linebackers
With the NFL Draft only nine days away, it's time to finalize the rankings and make tough decisions on where to rank these prospects. Let's look at the linebackers in this class, where I dive a little deeper and give you my top 15 and the round I would feel comfortable drafting them.
The class of linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft class has several quality players, but many will be scheme-specific. One thing that surprised me was the number of talented prospects from smaller schools. After a solid career at Montana State, Troy Andersen checked in as my third-ranked linebacker and then showed what he could do against some of the top players at the Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine. The former quarterback proved himself in many drills and showed how he can compete.
From what I see, the Utah Utes linebacker is head and shoulders above the rest of the class. Devin Lloyd's all-around game speaks for itself. His ability in coverage, run support, and pass-rushing sets him apart from everyone else in the class. He's someone you can plug into any defense, and you're going to have a day one starter.
While the 2022 NFL Draft class isn't loaded with talent, it's loaded with depth and guys that will be on a 53-man roster when the NFL season kicks off.
1. Devin Lloyd, Utah
Age: NA | HT: 6026 | WT: 237 | Round Grade: 1
2. Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Age: 21.4 | HT: 5112 | WT: 229 | Round Grade: 2
3. Troy Andersen, Montana State
Age: 23.0 | HT: 6034 | WT: 243 | Round Grade: 2
4. Chad Muma, Wyoming
Age: 22.7 | HT: 6030 | WT: 239 | Round Grade: 2
5. Quay Walker, Georgia
Age: NA | HT: 6036 | WT: 241 | Round Grade: 2
6. Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Age: NA | HT: 6040 | WT: 237 | Round Grade: 3
7. Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Age: NA | HT: 6025 | WT: 250 | Round Grade: 3
8. Brandon Smith, Penn State
Age: 21.0 | HT: 6034 | WT: 250 | Round Grade: 4
9. JoJo Domann, Nebraska
Age: 24.7 | HT: 6012 | WT: 228 | Round Grade: 4
10. Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma
Age: NA | HT: 6002 | WT: 226 | Round Grade: 5
11. Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Age: NA | HT: 6004 | WT: 224 | Round Grade: 5
12. Christian Harris, Alabama
Age: 21.3 | HT: 6004 | WT: 226 | Round Grade: 5
13. Jesse Luketa, Penn State
Age: 23.3 | HT: 6027 | WT: 253 | Round Grade: 5
14. Channing Tindall, Georgia
Age: NA | HT: 6017 | WT: 230 | Round Grade: 5
15. Damone Clark, LSU
Age: 21.8 | HT: 6024 | WT: 239 | Round Grade: 6
