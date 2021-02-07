Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Fullbacks

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Fullbacks

Official rankings of the fullbacks in the NFL Draft
Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our fullback big board for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

There has been somewhat of a resurgence of the fullback position, as nearly half the league is back to employing one on their roster, or having an h-back type player who can play the role.

The Class of 2021 is led by Michigan thumper Ben Mason who is a one-man wrecking ball in the mold of Henry Hynoski (Giants). Keeping in the more traditional fullback mold would be Wisconsin blocker, Mason Stokke, who is also a capable pass-catcher inside the red zone. After beginning his career at Chapel Hill, Carl Tucker finished up in Tuscaloosa, while playing a key role for the National Champion Crimson Tide. Somewhat of a jack-knife, Tucker can do a little bit of everything very well. It’s a relatively thin class with Tory Carter of LSU and John Raine of Northwestern rounding out the top five prospects ranked at the position.

