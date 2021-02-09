2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Wide Receivers

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | OT | OG | C | iDT | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our wide receiver (boundary) rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

Rarely do you see a rookie class make an impact such as the 2020 wide receiver class, which included seven wideouts selected on the first two days of the NFL Draft, who recorded at least 600 receiving yards and another in Darnell Mooney, who was chosen in the fifth round. The 2021 wide receiver class has the potential to be even better.

We have broken down our wideout ratings into two categories; outside receivers and inside receivers. In this set, we rank the boundary receivers, which includes several soon-to-be NFL playmakers. While LSU stud Ja’Marr Chase chose to opt-out of the season, he is an exceptional combination of size, quickness and strength. It’s hard to envision a scenario where he isn’t the top wideout to come off the board. Meanwhile, Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama is fighting off the ‘small stature’ label, as our sources have learned that he weighed under 170 pounds at the Senior Bowl.

Overall, this draft class if full of big-bodied targets who possess the talent to make a huge splash at the next level, including Minnesota dynamo Rashod Bateman and Terrace Marshall Jr., of LSU. There are also half a dozen prospects oozing with upside, amongst them include Nico Collins (Michigan), Austin Watkins Jr. (UAB), Trevon Grimes (Florida), Jonathan Adams Jr. (Arkansas State), Warren Jackson (Colorado State) and a slew of others. Keep an eye on where these players land, in the right situation their value could be skewed higher.

Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit and feel free to leave us a comment below.

