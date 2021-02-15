2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: 4-3 Outside linebackers

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our off-ball linebacker rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

There is much hype and anticipation surrounding Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, who at nearly 250 pounds, has been timed in the 4.4-range and is an immediate impact player due to his game-changing ability. Several other players are sure to factor into the late day one/early day two area, including Swiss-Army-Knife Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame), former quarterback Chazz Surratt (North Carolina), hybrid linebacker/safety Jacoby Stevens and former North Dakota State transfer Jabril Cox (LSU). One player who could catapult into the top 100-range would be Grant Stuard (Houston), who was one of the studs down in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

