Devonta Smith - Wide Receiver Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 Draft Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Devonta Smith
DEVONTA SMITH | Alabama | WO | #6 | Sr | 6000 | 170 | 4.50e | Amite, LA | Amite HS

Overview: 

A big play threat who brings length, burst and hands, Smith can create separation as well as any receiver in college football. He really thrives versus man coverage, as he shows the burst and acceleration to blow right past defenders; extremely quick release off the line of scrimmage. His run after catch ability, aggressiveness to finish runs and willingness to block, complement his solid route running, making Smith a complete package. He also shows a nice vertical game, smooth change of direction footwork and speed that must be respected. Smith was suspended for the first half of the Texas A&M Game in 2019 by head coach Nick Saban after retaliating to a punch being thrown at him during the previous game. While some may have viewed Smith as the fourth musketeer on the 2019 ‘Bama team, he actually led the team in both receiving yards (1,246) and touchdowns (14); has averaged 18 yards per catch for his career. He followed that up with a historic season in the 2020 season, posting an astonishing 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 117 receptions. Despite a standout career, there are some concerns over Smith’s slight frame, making him an outlier of sorts. Leadership is no question, being named a team captain in 2019 and 2020. With his combination of craftiness, route running and hand strength, Smith has the type of athletic profile to transcend his odd build.

Background: 

All time leading receiver in Alabama history. 2021 Heisman trophy winner. Those around the team often use words such as humble and competitive to describe Smith. A five-star prospect by Scout and 247Sports; led his Amite team, coached by Zephaniah Powell, to the Class 3A state championship game; earned Most Outstanding Player. 

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

