Steal City? We Asked Steelers, Eagles Fans About the Makai Lemon Debacle

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PITTSBURGH — Of all the words muttered, prayers offered and thank yous levied at this year’s NFL Draft, none will match the impact of a throwaway five-word phrase from 2026 prospect Makai Lemon, who unwittingly stoked the flames of an in-state rivalry by asking a simple question.

“Why is Philly calling me?”

It was an inquiry intended for the Steelers’ front office, with whom Lemon was already on the phone. Pittsburgh was gearing up to take the receiver with the 21st pick on Friday night, and it seemed all was going to plan for the wideout-needy host city. At least, until Howie Roseman stepped in.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the order of operations was thus: the Cowboys were on the clock at pick 20, and everyone knew they were looking for a defender. So, figuring they were in the clear, the Steelers dialed Lemon’s number. The Eagles, however, had other plans. Presumably in need of a new receiver given an impending trade of A.J. Brown, Roseman & Co. liaised behind the scenes with Dallas, traded up for the 20th pick, and were attempting to reach Lemon at the same time he was on the phone with Pittsburgh. You wouldn’t have known it from the crowd outside of Acrisure Stadium, and you wouldn’t have known if you were watching at home—but, as Lemon spoke with Steelers’ GM Omar Khan, his phone kept on ringing.

“Why is Philly calling me?” Lemon asks in a since-released clip of the moment, before his agent runs over: “Philly just traded for you! … Philly’s taking you right now!”

Makai Lemon was the subject of some Pennsylvania-based drama at the NFL draft Thursday night. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite the chaos, it was a happy ending for both sides: Pittsburgh instead selected OT Max Iheanachor out of ASU, bolstering an offensive line that could be without starter Broderick Jones to begin the season, and the Eagles got Lemon. But the story soon broke containment thanks to the video, and fans on both sides of the debacle were inclined to view the switch-up as either a headline-making Steelers snub ... or just another big-time Roseman win.

“In hindsight, I think it looks bad that that video came out,” Andrew, a Steelers fan, told Sports Illustrated at the NFL Draft on Friday. “It’s like, now our guy wasn’t our obvious first-round choice.”

It would have been one thing if Lemon were simply unavailable when the Steelers went to make their pick; disappointing, maybe, but that’s the game. To the fans in question, what stung was how the Birds and their smooth-talking GM—the risk-taking, check-wielding Roseman—swept the rug out from under the Black and Gold, and at their hometown draft.

“It was a little embarrassing that we got slipped by Philly at our own stadium,” said Harris, another Pittsburgh fan. “That didn't feel great.”

The Eagles faithful, however (at least those SI spoke to), were relishing in the knowledge that they had stuck it to their Keystone State counterparts.

“I love the move. I love getting up in front of the Steelers. Anytime you screw over another Pennsylvania team, I’m all for it,” mused Brett, a Birds fan.

And that’s not the only positive, either.

“I mean, Makai Lemon’s gonna be offensive rookie of the year,” Andy, another Eagles enthusiast, predicted. “Fits well in the offense. DeVonta Smith 2.0.”

Indeed, Lemon should work well in the Eagles’ scheme; he is coming off an excellent 2025, with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, and provides some nice value for Philly considering what they gave up to get him.

But the same is true for the Steel Curtain. Despite the drama, Pittsburgh fans agreed that Iheanachor was a strong, necessary selection and boasts the typical Steelers DNA.

“Another Carlton Haselrig,” mused Ben, a Yinzer faithful. “Love the pick. He is going to be awesome for the Steelers.”

“Looking back, I think we made the right pick,” added Black-and-Gold supporter Andrew. “I think we made a great selection with the tackle that we did. It would have been nice with Lemon—we need playmakers here in Pittsburgh. But hey, all good. I believe in our guys.”

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