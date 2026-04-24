Why Fernando Mendoza’s Dad Stayed Sitting—As He Always Does—After Raiders Drafted Son No. 1

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Fernando Mendoza was officially drafted No. 1 overall by the Raiders in Thursday night’s draft. He opted to stay home in Miami, Fla., to celebrate alongside his family and friends instead of attending the draft in Pittsburgh.

When Mendoza’s name was read by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the new Las Vegas quarterback immediately hugged his mom Elsa sitting next to him before hugging the rest of his family. His dad, Fernando Sr., reached over to give his son a hug, but remained seated while Mendoza was celebrating with the rest of his family.

Mendoza’s father staying seated next to his wife is a tradition he stays true to no matter what the setting. Elsa was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a central nervous system disease, roughly 18 years ago and currently uses a wheelchair. The couple still attends virtually every major event their son has, ranging from his football games to his Heisman ceremony to the NFL draft. No matter how excited the Mendozas get about something their son has accomplished, Mendoza’s dad remains seated next to his wife to celebrate. It was awesome to see him stay true to that on Thursday night, even in the comfort of their own home.

With the 1st overall pick the @Raiders select Fernando Mendoza from @IndianaFootball!



2026 NFL Draft starts on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XfhzVBbTwa — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

This clip from the Peach Bowl earlier this year went viral when the Mendozas were highlighted for Fernando Sr.’s sweet action for his wife.

After this clip went viral, Mendoza spoke about how special it is for his dad to purposefully stay seated to support his mom.

"Yeah, it's for sure a conscious effort," Mendoza said in January, via ESPN. "I can get a little emotional right now, but it means a lot to him. Him always staying by my mom's side. My mom has taught me so much, my father's taught me so much about love as well. Everybody has their why and my mom is my why."

Earlier on Thursday ahead of the draft, the quarterback launched the Mendoza Family Fund to fight multiple sclerosis. His family donated $500,000 to the University of Miami’s MS research on Thursday, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported.

Else wrote a letter to her son in a piece for The Players’ Tribune back in December. She thanked her son for making her journey with MS feel “easier.”

“But you’ve made it so much easier. And you’ve done that in the sweetest, strongest, most Fernando way possible by making me feel the exact opposite of embarrassed. You’ve made me feel seen.”

You can definitely expect to see Mr. and Mrs. Mendoza in Las Vegas during the 2026 NFL season to support their No. 1 pick son. Mendoza will likely put his parents in a suite, where fans will be able to see his father remaining seated next to his wife to support their son every step of the way.

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