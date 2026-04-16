2026 NFL Draft Guides: Needs, Fits and Each Team’s Path to Success

On April 23, the first round of the draft will commence in Pittsburgh. Months of mock drafts, the scouting combine, pro days, top 30 visits and rumors all lead up to these three days in April, when teams will select college prospects from across the country to better their rosters. Teams had an opportunity to fill their roster needs during free agency and will look to the draft to address any other holes or add talent.

Before commissioner Roger Goodell receives his annual boos to commence the draft, Sports Illustrated has compiled a list of all 32 teams’ draft picks, needs, available targets and what will make each franchise’s draft a success.

Arizona Cardinals

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 3; Round 2, pick 34; Round 3, pick 65; Round 4, pick 104; Round 5, pick 143; Round 6, pick 183; Round 7, pick 217

2025 draft class: Walter Nolen, DT; Will Johnson, CB; Jordan Burch, edge; Cody Simon, LB; Denzel Burke, CB; Hayden Conner, OG; Kitan Crawford, S

Position needs: QB, OL, edge, CB

Best player available (BPA): Ty Simpson, QB; Francis Mauigoa, OT; David Bailey, edge; Mansoor Delane, CB

The draft will be a success if the Cardinals ... build out the trenches. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen III was a potent addition when healthy last season, and guard Isaac Seumalo was a good free agency signing, but the Cardinals still have plenty of room to improve their lines. Arizona has a glaring need at quarterback, and could perhaps select Simpson or take a flier on another signal-caller, but it might be better suited to wait until next year to address the position.

Related: Gilberto Manzano’s NFL Mock Draft 2026: Cardinals, Titans Prioritize Playmakers

Atlanta Falcons

2026 draft picks: Round 2, pick 48; Round 3, pick 79; Round 4, pick 122; Round 6, pick 215; Round 7, pick 231

2025 draft class: Jalon Walker, edge; James Pearce Jr., edge; Xavier Watts, S; Billy Bowman Jr., S; Jack Nelson, OT

Position needs: WR, DT, edge, LB, CB

BPA: Germie Bernard, WR; Kayden McDonald, DT; Malachi Lawrence, edge; Jacob Rodriguez, LB; Chris Johnson, CB

The draft will be a success if the Falcons ... add to their front seven. Atlanta doesn’t have a first-round pick, but has needs to address after the departures of linebacker Kaden Elliss, edge Arnold Ebiketie and defensive tackles David Onyemata, Kentavius Street and Sam Roberts. With Pearce facing three felony charges, bringing in more depth at edge rusher would be wise.

Baltimore Ravens

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 14; Round 2, pick 45; Round 3, pick 80; Round 4, pick 115; Round 5, picks 154, 162, 173, pick 174; Round 6, pick 211; Round 7, picks 250, 253

2025 draft class: Malaki Starks, S; Mike Green, edge; Emery Jones Jr., OT; Teddye Buchanan, LB; Carson Vinson, OT; Bilhal Kone, CB; Tyler Loop, K; LaJohntay Wester, WR; Aeneas Peebles, DT; Robert Longerbeam, CB; Garrett Dellinger, OG

Position needs: WR, TE, C, DT

BPA: Jordyn Tyson, WR; Kenyon Sadiq, TE; Logan Jones, C; Kayden McDonald, DT

The draft will be a success if the Ravens ... add to their receiving core and find a replacement for Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens’ defense should improve with the addition of Trey Hendrickson and the hiring of defensive mastermind Jesse Minter. With Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar leaving in free agency, Baltimore could certainly use a new tight end.

Buffalo Bills

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 26; Round 3, pick 91; Round 4, pick 126; Round 5, picks 165, 168; Round 6, pick 182; Round 7, 220

2025 draft class: Maxwell Hairston, CB; T.J. Sanders, DT; Landon Jackson, edge; Deone Walker, DT; Jordan Hancock, CB; Jackson Hawes, TE; Dorian Strong, CB; Chase Lundt, OT; Kaden Prather, WR

Position needs: WR, DT, edge, CB

BPA: Makai Lemon, Kayden McDonald, Keldric Faulk, Avieon Terrell

The draft will be a success if the Bills … bolster their defensive line and receiving core. Even after making splash moves by trading for DJ Moore and signing Bradley Chubb, the Bills could still use help at both positions. It’s Super Bowl or bust for Buffalo while Allen remains in his prime.

Carolina Panthers

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 19; Round 2, pick 51; Round 3, pick 83; Round 4, pick 119; Round 5, picks 158, 159; Round 6, pick 200

2025 draft class: Tetairoa McMillan, WR; Nic Scourton, edge; Princely Umanmielen, edge; Trevor Etienne, RB; Lathan Ransom, S; Cam Jackson, DT; Mitchell Evans, TE; Jimmy Horn Jr., WR

Position needs: WR, TE, OL, edge, S

BPA: Jordyn Tyson, Kenyon Sadiq, Monroe Freeling, Akheem Mesidor, Dillon Thieneman

The draft will be a success if the Panthers ... add depth defensively and to their pass-catching group. Thanks to the additions of Rasheed Walker, Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd in free agency, the Panthers have given themselves the flexibility to take the best player available with pick No. 19, whether that’s drafting Sadiq, a top receiver such as Tyson or bringing in another stud to the offensive line or edge group.

Chicago Bears

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 25; Round 2, picks 57, 60; Round 3, pick 89; Round 4, pick 129; Round 7, picks 239, 241

2025 draft class: Colston Loveland, TE; Luther Burden III, WR; Ozzy Trapilo, OT; Shemar Turner, DT; Ruben Hyppolite II, LB; Zah Frazier, CB; Luke Newman, OG; Kyle Monangai, RB

Position needs: WR, C, DT, edge, CB

BPA: Makai Lemon, Logan Jones, Kayden McDonald, Keldric Faulk, Avieon Terrell

The draft will be a success if the Bears ... continue building their defense. The Bears’ defense was their Achilles heel last season, ranking 29th in total yards allowed per game. It also would be wise for the Bears to draft a center after Drew Dalman’s retirement. The Bears did trade for Garrett Bradbury, but could opt to bring in a developmental option for the future, especially if Bradbury doesn’t perform well in Chicago or they don’t re-sign him next offseason.

Cincinnati Bengals

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 10; Round 2, pick 41; Round 3, pick 72; Round 4, pick 110; Round 6, picks 189, 199; Round 7, picks 221, 226

2025 draft class: Shemar Stewart, edge; Demetrius Knight Jr., LB; Dylan Fairchild, OG; Barrett Carter, LB; Jalen Rivers, OT; Tahj Brooks, RB

Position needs: OL, DT, edge, CB

BPA: Francis Mauigoa, Kayden McDonald, Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane

The draft will be a success if the Bengals ... continue improving their defense, especially at edge. The Bengals made some nice signings, bringing in Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook during free agency, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to add even more to that unit in the draft.

Cleveland Browns

2026 draft picks: Round 1, picks 6, 24; Round 2, pick 39; Round 3, pick 70; Round 4, pick 107; Round 5, picks 146, 149; Round 6, pick 206; Round 7, pick 248

2025 draft class: Mason Graham, DT; Carson Schwesinger, LB; Quinshon Judkins, RB; Harold Fannin Jr., TE; Dillon Gabriel, QB; Dylan Sampson, RB; Shedeur Sanders, QB

Position needs: QB, WR, LT, edge

BPA: Ty Simpson, Carnell Tate, Francis Mauigoa, Arvell Reese

The draft will be a success if the Browns ... draft at least one starting wide receiver and offensive tackle. The Browns have done a good job shoring up their offensive line via free agency and trades, making receiver their biggest positional need in the draft. They also would be wise to address offensive tackle with one of their two first-round picks.

Dallas Cowboys

2026 draft picks: Round 1, picks 12, 20; Round 3, pick 92; Round 4, pick 112; Round 5, picks 152, 177, 180; Round 7, pick 218

2025 draft class: Tyler Booker, OG; Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge; Sharon Revel Jr., CB; Jaydon Blue, RB; Shemar James, LB; Ajani Cornelius, OT; Jay Toia, DT; Phil Mafah, RB; Tommy Akingbesote, DT

Position needs: Edge, LB, CB, S

BPA: Rueben Bain Jr., Sonny Styles, Mansoor Delane, Caleb Downs

The draft will be a success if the Cowboys … address their defense. The Cowboys were not as active in free agency as Jerry Jones suggested they’d be, and they still can spruce up all three levels of the defense, especially at linebacker and corner.

Denver Broncos

2026 draft picks: Round 2, pick 62; Round 4, picks 108, 111; Round 5, pick 170; Round 7, picks 246, 256, 257

2025 draft class: Jadhae Barron, CB; RJ Harvey, RB; Pat Bryant, WR; Sai’vion Kones, edge; Que Robinson, edge; Jeremy Crawshaw, P; Caleb Lohner, TE

Position needs: RB, DT, edge

BPA: Jadarian Price, Christen Miller, Malachi Lawrence

The draft will be a success if the Broncos ... add to the defensive line and running back room. The Broncos could use a replacement for John Franklin-Myers and insurance for J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, as Dobbins has missed significant time due to injuries over his career. The Broncos’ roster is stacked though, especially after trading for Jaylen Waddle.

Detroit Lions

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 17; Round 2, pick 50; Round 4, picks 118, 128; Round 5, picks 157, 181; Round 6, picks 205, 213; Round 7, pick 222

2025 draft class: Tyleik Williams, DT; Tate Ratledge, OG; Isaac TeSlaa, WR; Miles Frazier, OG; Ahmed Hassanein, edge; Dan Jackson, S; Dominic Lovett, WR

Position needs: OL, edge, CB

BPA: Monroe Freeling, Akheem Mesidor, Jermod McCoy

The draft will be a success if the Lions ... improve their offensive line. The Lions have a need at tackle after Taylor Decker’s departure, as well as needs along the interior offensive line. Their line finished 31st in ESPN’s pass block win rate metric, signaling the unit’s need for improvement—especially since Jared Goff’s EPA per play plummeted from 10th to 25th when under pressure last season.

Green Bay Packers

2026 draft picks: Round 2, pick 52; Round 3, pick 84; Round 4, pick 120; Round 5, picks 153, 160; Round 6, pick 201; Round 7, picks 236, 255

2025 draft class: Matthew Golden, WR; Anthony Belton, OT; Savion Williams, WR; Barryn Sorrell, edge; Collin Oliver, edge; Warren Brinson, DT; Micah Robinson, CB; John Williams, OG

Position needs: DT, edge, CB

BPA: Kayden McDonald, Malachi Lawrence, Chris Johnson

The draft will be a success if the Packers ... add edge rushers to complement Micah Parsons. The Packers have room to improve defensively, particularly at edge rusher after trading Rashan Gary to the Cowboys. Green Bay could also use more help at defensive tackle after trading Colby Wooden, and after their run defense finished 19th in EPA per rush allowed last season.

Houston Texans

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 28; Round 2, picks 38, 59; Round 3, pick 69; Round 4, pick 106; Round 5, picks 141, 167; Round 7, pick 243

2025 draft class: Jayden Higgins, WR; Aireontae Ersery, OT; Jaylin Noel, WR; Jaylin Smith, CB; Woody Marks, RB; Jaylen Reed, S; Graham Mertz, QB; Kyonte Hamilton, DT; Luke Lachey, TE

Position needs: TE, OL, DT

BPA: Kenyon Sadiq, Spencer Fano, Kayden McDonald

The draft will be a success if the Texans ... keep adding quality players to their roster. After addressing the offensive line and running back in free agency, the Texans have a pretty complete roster. Their main priority is helping C.J. Stroud return to his rookie season form after a disastrous meltdown in the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts

2026 draft picks: Round 2, pick 47; Round 3, pick 78; Round 4, pick 113; Round 5, pick 156; Round 6, pick 214; Round 7, picks 249, 254

2025 draft class: Tyler Warren, TE; JT Tuimoloau, edge; Justin Walley, CB; Jalen Travis, OT; DJ Giddens, RB; Riley Leonard, QB; Tim Smith, DT; Hunter Wohler, LB

Position needs: WR, edge, LB

BPA: Germie Bernard, Malachi Lawrence, Jacob Rodriguez

The draft will be a success if the Colts ... bolster their front seven, particularly their linebacking core. The Colts do not have a first-round pick and spent much of free agency signing Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce to massive extensions. Now, it’s time to put a greater emphasis on improving a defense that traded linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Packers.

Jacksonville Jaguars

2026 draft picks: Round 2, pick 56; Round 3, picks 81, 88, 100; Round 4, pick 124; Round 5, picks 164, 166; Round 6, pick 203; Round 7, picks 233, 240, 245

2025 draft class: Travis Hunter, WR/CB; Caleb Ransaw, CB; Wyatt Milum, OG; Bhayshul Tuten, RB; Jack Kiser, LB; Jalen McLeod, LB; Rayuan Lane III, S; Jonah Monheim, C; LeQuint Allen, RB

Position needs: RB, DT, LB, CB

BPA: Jadarian Price, Kayden McDonald, Jacob Rodriguez, Chris Johnson

The draft will be a success if the Jaguars ... add depth along the defensive line and at linebacker. The Jaguars have big shoes to fill at linebacker after Devin Lloyd’s departure in free agency. The Jaguars do not have a first-round pick, but fortunately this year’s draft is deep at linebacker.

Kansas City Chiefs

2026 draft picks: Round 1, picks 9, 29; Round 2, pick 40; Round 3, pick 74; Round 4, pick 109; Round 5, pick 148, 169, 176; Round 6, pick 210

2025 draft class: Josh Simmons, OT; Omarr Norman-Lott, DT; Ashton Gillotte, edge; Nohl Williams, CB; Jalen Royals, WR; Jeffrey Bassa, LB; Brashard Smith, RB

Position needs: TE, OL, edge, CB

BPA: Kenyon Sadiq, Francis Mauigoa, Rueben Bain Jr., Mansoor Delane

The draft will be a success if the Chiefs ... bolster their defense and receiving core. The Chiefs addressed running back by signing Kenneth Walker III in free agency, but they are in desperate need of a playmaking receiver for Mahomes. They also need more help on defense, particularly after the Rams snatched corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 1; Round 2, pick 36; Round 3, pick 67; Round 4, picks 102, 117, 134; Round 5, pick 175; Round 6, pick 185, 208; Round 7, pick 219

2025 draft class: Ashton Jeanty, RB; Jack Bech, WR; Darien Porter, CB; Caleb Rogers, OG; Charles Grant, OT; Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR; Tonka Hemingway, DT; JJ Pegues, DT; Tommy Mellott, WR; Cam Miller, QB; Cody Linderberg, LB

Position needs: QB, WR, OL, DT

BPA: Fernando Mendoza, Carnell Tate, Francis Mauigoa, Kayden McDonald

The draft will be a success if the Raiders ... select Fernando Mendoza and continue to improve his supporting cast. The Raiders made some nice additions to their defense in free agency, and an expensive but worthwhile one at center in Tyler Linderbaum, but could afford to upgrade the offensive line and receiver room in the later rounds. They do not have the extra first-round pick they were slated to receive from the Ravens in the canceled Maxx Crosby trade, but still have a bevy of selections to address their roster needs.

Los Angeles Chargers

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 22; Round 2, pick 55; Round 3, pick 86; Round 4, pick 123; Round 6, pick 204

2025 draft class: Omarion Hampton, RB; Tre Harris, WR; Jamaree Caldwell, DT; Kyle Kennard, edge; KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR; Oronde Gadsen II, TE; Branson Taylor, OG; R.J. Mickens, S; Trikweze Bridges, CB

Position Needs: WR, G, edge

BPA: Makai Lemon, Olaivavega Ioane, Keldric Faulk

The draft will be a success if the Chargers ... continue shoring up the interior offensive line. The Chargers addressed center by signing Tyler Biadasz, but their fanbase might spontaneously combust if they do not take a guard high in the draft. Justin Herbert needs help after he was sacked a whopping 54 times last season.

Los Angeles Rams

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 13; Round 2, pick 61; Round 3, pick 93; Round 6, pick 207; Round 7, picks 232, 251, 252

2025 draft class: Terrance Ferguson, TE; Josaiah Stewart, edge; Jarquez Hunter, RB; Ty Hamilton, DT; Chris Paul Jr., LB; Konata Mumpfield, WR

Position needs: WR, OL, LB

BPA: Jordyn Tyson, Monroe Freeling, CJ Allen

The draft will be a success if the Rams … draft the best player available or perhaps add another receiver. The Rams are the deepest team in the NFL, particularly after landing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. The goal for the Rams should be to get richer as they look to return to the Super Bowl.

Miami Dolphins

2026 draft picks: Round 1, picks 11, 30; Round 2, pick 43; Round 3, picks 75, 87, 90, 94; Round 4, pick 130; Round 5, pick 151; Round 7, picks 227, 238

2025 draft class: Kenneth Grant, DT; Jonah Savaiinaea, OG; Jordan Phillips, DT; Jason Marshall Jr., CB; Dante Trader Jr., S; Ollie Gordon II, RB; Quinn Ewers, QB; Zeek Biggers, DT

Position needs: WR, OL, CB, S

BPA: Carnell Tate, Francis Mauigoa, Mansoor Delane, Caleb Downs

The draft will be a success if the Dolphins ... select the new core of their team and draft a reliable receiver for Malik Willis. The Dolphins are starting a rebuild, and while they aren’t expected to contend soon, making great draft picks will set them up for future success.

Minnesota Vikings

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 18; Round 2, pick 49; Round 3, picks 82, 97; Round 5, pick 163; Round 6, pick 196; Round 7, picks 234, 235, 244

2025 draft class: Donovan Jackson, OG; Tai Felton, WR; Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL; Kobe King, LB; Gavin Bartholomew, TE

Position needs: RB, OL, DT, S

BPA: Jadarian Price, Monroe Freeling, Kayden McDonald, Dillon Thieneman

The draft will be a success if the Vikings ... draft well! Obviously, every team wants to draft good players, but that is especially pertinent for the Vikings after their rough draft track record under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The Vikings do not have a ton of glaring needs, but can improve their roster by getting the best player available and finding multiple quality starters.

New England Patriots

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 31; Round 2, pick 63; Round 3, pick 95; Round 4, picks 125, 131; Round 5, pick 171; Round 6, picks 191, 198, 202, 212; Round 7, pick 247

2025 draft class: Will Campbell, OT; TreVeyon Henderson, RB; Kyle Williams, WR; Jared Wilson, C; Craig Woodson, S; Joshua Farmer, DT; Bradyn Swinson, edge; Andrew Borregales, K; Marcus Bryant, OT; Julian Ashby, LS; Kobee Minor, CB

Position needs: WR, OL, edge, S

BPA: Spencer Fano, Cashius Howell, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

The draft will be a success if the Patriots ... improve the offensive and defensive lines. The Patriots’ pass rush came alive in the postseason, but they’ll need additional help, especially after the departure of K’Lavon Chaisson. Their offensive line, meanwhile, hindered the team’s ability to perform in the playoffs. Will Campbell should return to regular-season form in 2026 when he’s healthy again, but the Patriots can still upgrade their line to ensure Drake Maye is protected.

New Orleans Saints

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 8; Round 2, pick 42; Round 3, pick 73; Round 4, picks 132, 136; Round 5, picks 150, 172; Round 6, pick 190

2025 draft class: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT; Tyler Shough, QB; Vernon Broughton, DL; Jonas Sanker, S; Danny Stutsman, LB; Quincy Riley, CB; Devin Neal, RB; Moliki Matavao, TE; Fadil Diggs, edge

Position needs: WR, TE, DT, CB

BPA: Carnell Tate, Kenyon Sadiq, Kayden McDonald, Mansoor Delane

The draft will be a success if the Saints ... continue to improve Tyler Shough’s supporting cast, adding another receiver or shoring up the defense by signing another corner. The Saints have prioritized building around Shough in free agency, signing Travis Etienne Jr. and David Edwards. They can further those aims in the draft as they look to solidify a roster ready to contend in the NFC South.

New York Giants

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 5; Round 2, pick 37; Round 4, pick 105; Round 5, pick 145; Round 6, picks 186, 192, 193

2025 draft class: Abdul Carter, edge; Jaxson Dart, QB; Darius Alexander, DT; Cam Skattebo, RB; Marcus Mbow, OT; Thomas Fidone II, TE; Korie Black, CB

Position needs: WR, OL, CB, S

BPA: Carnell Tate, Francis Mauigoa, Mansoor Delane, Caleb Downs

The draft will be a success if the Giants ... improve their secondary and add a No. 2 receiver. The Giants could certainly take Jeremiyah Love or Sonny Styles with the No. 5 pick—positions not of value or high need—but going with the best player available certainly makes sense. After their first-round pick, it’s especially important for New York to add another receiver after Wan’Dale Robinson’s departure. The Giants signed Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney in free agency, but could use a bona-fide No. 2 wideout.

New York Jets

2026 draft picks: Round 1, picks 2, 16; Round 2, picks 33, 44; Round 4, picks 103, 140; Round 5, pick 179; Round 7, picks 228, 242

2025 draft class: Armand Membou, OT; Mason Taylor, TE; Azareye’h Thomas, CB; Arian Smith, WR; Malachi Moore, S; Francisco Mauigoa, LB; Tyler Baron, edge

Position needs: QB, WR, edge, CB

BPA: Ty Simpson, Jordyn Tyson, Arvell Reese, Mansoor Delane

Free agency will be a success if the Jets … improve their receiving core and defensive line. Garrett Wilson led the Jets with 395 receiving yards in 2025, despite playing in only seven games. The Jets need to be better as a whole next season, and finding competency on offense will be much easier with another wideout.

Philadelphia Eagles

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 23; Round 2, pick 54; Round 3, picks 68, 98; Round 4, picks 114, 137; Round 5, pick 178; Round 6, pick 197

2025 draft class: Jihaad Campbell, LB; Andrew Mukuba, S; Ty Robinson, DT; Mac McWilliams, CB; Smael Mondon Jr., LB; Drew Kendall, C; Kyle McCord, QB; Myles Hinton, OT; Cameron Williams, OT; Antwaun Powell-Ryland, edge

Position needs: WR, TE, OL, edge, S

BPA: Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Keldric Faulk, Dillon Thieneman

The draft will be a success if the Eagles … look to the future at offensive line and tight end. Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson have started thinking about retirement, and though both will be back for 2026, the Eagles need to find their eventual replacements. After all, the offensive line’s play took a hit when Johnson missed time due to injury this past season. The Eagles could also use an edge rusher after Jaelan Phillips departed for the Panthers and help at safety, a position the team is thin at after free agency.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 21; Round 2, pick 53; Round 3, pick 76, 85, 99; Round 4, picks 121, 135; Round 5, pick 161; Round 6, pick 216; Round 7, picks 224, 230, 237

2025 draft class: Derrick Harmon, DT; Kaleb Johnson, RB; Jack Sawyer, edge; Yahya Black, DT; Will Howard, QB; Carson Bruener, LB; Donte Kent, CB

Position needs: QB, G, LB CB, S

BPA: Ty Simpson, Olaivavega Ioane, CJ Allen, Jermod McCoy, Dillon Thieneman

The draft will be a success if the Steelers … upgrade the back end of their defense. Pittsburgh addressed their secondary in free agency by signing Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker, but they could also look to find alternatives for linebacker Patrick Queen or Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers still need a quarterback with Aaron Rodgers undecided on his future. Though Ty Simpson could be an option, Pittsburgh will have to weigh whether he is worth the risk or if they’ll wait another year to find their long-term option at the position.

San Francisco 49ers

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 27; Round 2, pick 58; Round 4, picks 127, 133, 138, 139

2025 draft class: Mykel Williams, edge; Alfred Collins, DT; Nick Martin, LB; Upton Stout, CB; CJ West, DT; Jordan Watkins, WR; Jordan James, RB; Marques Sigle, S; Kurtis Rourke, QB; Connor Colby, OG; Junior Bergen, WR

Position needs: WR, edge, CB

BPA: Omar Cooper Jr., Keldric Faulk, Avieon Terrell

The draft will be a success if the 49ers … add to their pass rush and defensive line. The 49ers finished last in the league in sacks last season, and even with Nick Bosa set to return and the team trading for Osa Odighizuwa, they absolutely need more help getting to the quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 32; Round 2, pick 64; Round 3, pick 96; Round 6, pick 188

2025 draft class: Grey Zabel, OG; Nick Emmanwori, S; Elijah Arroyo, TE; Jalen Milroe, QB; Rylie Mills, DL; Tory Horton, WR; Robbie Ouzts, FB; Bryce Cabeldue, OG; Damien Martinez, RB; Mason Richman, OT; Ricky White III, WR

Position needs: RB, OL, edge, CB,

BPA: Jadarian Price, Spencer Fano, Cashius Howell, Avieon Terrell

The draft will be a success if the Seahawks ... add another running back to replace Kenneth Walker III and depth to the roster. General manager John Schneider seemed to brush over concerns about the need for a running back during a recent local radio appearance, but the Seahawks offense will be much better off if they add a feature back, especially with Zach Charbonnet coming off a torn ACL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 15; Round 2, pick 46; Round 3, pick 77; Round 4, pick 116; Round 5, pick 155; Round 6, pick 195; Round 7, pick 229

2025 draft class: Emeka Egbuka, WR; Benjamin Morrison, CB; Jacob Parrish, CB; David Walker, edge; Elijah Roberts, edge; Tez Johnson, WR

Position needs: Edge, LB, CB

BPA: Akheem Mesidor, CJ Allen, Jermod McCoy

The draft will be a success if the Buccaneers ... upgrade their defense, particularly their pass rush. The Buccaneers did not make a major splash during free agency, and after recording 36 total sacks in 2025, they need more help rushing the quarterback in 2026.

Tennessee Titans

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 4; Round 2, pick 35; Round 3, pick 66; Round 4, pick 101; Round 5, picks 142, 144; Round 6, picks 184, 194; Round 7, pick 225

2025 draft class: Cam Ward, QB; Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge; Kevin Winston Jr., S; Chimere Dike, WR; Gunnar Helm, TE; Elic Ayomanor, WR; Jackson Slater, OG; Marcus Harris, CB; Kalel Mullings, RB

Position needs: RB, WR, edge, CB, S

BPA: Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Arvell Reese, Mansoor Delane, Caleb Downs

The draft will be a success if the Titans ... get Cam Ward some more playmakers. The Titans added a number of pieces to the defense as well as wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency. Now, it’s time for Tennessee to provide Ward with some more weapons, whether that’s Jeremiyah Love or Carnell Tate, or players later in the draft.

Washington Commanders

2026 draft picks: Round 1, pick 7; Round 3, pick 71; Round 5, pick 147; Round 6, picks 187, 209; Round 7, pick 223

2025 draft class: Josh Conerly Jr., OT; Trey Amos, CB; Jaylin Lane, WR; Kain Medrano, LB; Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB

Position needs: WR, CB, edge, LB, S

BPA: Carnell Tate, Mansoor Delane, Rueben Bain Jr., Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs

The draft will be a success if the Commanders ... add depth to their defense. The Commanders made some nice additions to their defense during free agency, and can bolster that unit even further with some quality draft picks. Adding a No. 2 receiver to complement Terry McLaurin should also be a priority.

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