Drake Maye Doubles Down on Mike Vrabel Support Amid Dianna Russini Saga

Drake Maye has doubled down on his support of Mike Vrabel.

Just a week after t elling 7News Boston that the Patriots are “here for coach [and] we love coach,” the MVP runner-up has once again backed the 50-year-old amid his off-field saga involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Maye, who quarterbacked New England to a Super Bowl LX appearance this past February and finished second in MVP voting behind Matthew Stafford, was in his hometown of Charlotte on Wednesday to participate in the Truist Championship Pro-Am at Quail Hollow. He spoke with The Associated Press following his round and was asked if he believes Vrabel’s ongoing situation will be a distraction to the Patriots this season.

“No, I don’t,” he explained. “I mean, he’s our head coach. I think he’s done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. I’m just looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready.” Maye added that Vrabel has “the right mindset and is a great human being,” and that he loves playing for him.

Drake Maye is standing behind Mike Vrabel. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vrabel became the center of controversy last month after the New York Post published pictures of him and Russini spending time together at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Ariz., ahead of the NFL's annual meetings. After the pair initially denied any wrongdoing, The Athletic began an investigation into Russini's conduct, which led to her resignation from the outlet . Vrabel, meanwhile, has admitted to having “ difficult conversations ” with the people he cares about and missed Day 3 of the draft to attend counseling with his wife, Jen.

In the weeks since, more evidence of Vrabel and Russini's relationship has surfaced, including a 2020 encounter in a New York City bar, a report from Pablo Torre that they were seen together at the pool at last month’s owners meetings, and, most recently, documentation that the two rented a boat in Tennessee in ’21.

Maye is not the only Patriots player who has addressed the Vrabel situation. Team captains Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane spoke with reporters while in attendance at the team’s voluntary offseason program late last month, and they, too, seem to be supporting their head coach .

“I thought he did a great job,” Henry said when asked about Vrabel addressing the controversy with the team. “It’s been the same Vrabes. He’s bringing a lot of energy in the room. He addressed it, and that’s all I’ll say about it.”

“Coach coaches football, and he keeps the main thing the main thing,” said Spillane. “I know he's dealing with personal issues, but when we're in the building, we speak football ... I love Coach, and I'm going to be here to support him as he would be there to support me through anything.”

Vrabel led the Patriots to a 14–3 regular-season record in 2025 and was named the NFL Coach of the Year. He is now back in the building as New England looks to improve off their aforementioned appearance in Super Bowl LX—which they lost to the Seahawks, 29–13.

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