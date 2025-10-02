A.J. Brown Wants The Game On His Back When It's On The Line
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown said he doesn’t care about personal stats. What he truly wants is the ball when the offense is struggling, which it has been.
“I’m a guy that wants the ball in those times, when we can’t find a way,” said the Eagles receiver. “Give it to me. Like when the game’s on the line, give the ball to me. I want it. I want that pressure. I put it on myself. And I work hard for it.”
That’s what has Brown’s frustration level boiling over. It’s what prompted his cryptic message on the X platform that read, “If you’re not welcome, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”
He apologized for that in a statement at his locker on Wednesday, saying it wasn’t directed at anyone in particular and that he loves being in Philly.
The suspicion is his uncharacteristic numbers have a little something to do with his bursting-at-the-seams frustration, too. He has just 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown in four games this season.
“It is tough because you want to help contribute to the win,” said Brown. “Obviously, it’s been a little tough. I got the ball in the second half of the Rams game. Not getting too many targets to contribute, it’s tough. It’s tough to stay engaged because we’re on an island.
“A lot of things have to go right, and the ball has to come. Guys have to block up front. And then we have to do our job and win, and then make the play. If you don’t get targets, and you don’t see the ball for half the game, two hours, man, it’s hard to stay engaged. But we’re professionals and we’re going to try to make the most of when our number is called.”
Brown had just two catches for seven yards against the Bucs, but got nine targets. Several Jalen Hurts’ passes thrown his way were inaccurate, sailing high or out of bounds, not even close enough to give Brown a chance to try to make a contested catch.
“Obviously, all of them are legitimate,” said Brown.” We’re calling the plays, he’s not throwing it to miss on purpose. Obviously I’m trying to run my routes and catch the ball. Some things happen. He misses, it’s blocked, whatever the case may be. We’re just trying to be on the same page and see it the same way and be where I need to be to make a play.”
In the end, Brown said, it isn’t his stats that matter most, adding that is a misconception.
“I don’t care, to be honest, because my teammates know when the game’s on the line, look at me,” he said. “I want everyone in the stadium to know that. That’s not a secret. I’m not shying away from that. That’s where you’re seeing that frustration. That hunger comes out … Get the ball to me. I’m going to open up the game, and we’re going to get this thing going. You can put it on my back.”
More NFL: Eagles Optimistic They Can Get Offense Headed In Right Direction