Decision Time For Eagles After Falling to Vikings In Presason Finale
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will have to sleep on their disastrous performance in the final preseason game of summer for nearly two weeks, until they open the season in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6. They were barely competitive in losing to the Minnesota Vikings, 26-3, on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
Chances are they will sleep just fine considering they used a lineup loaded with players who will probably be looking for a job, whether on the team’s practice squad or with another team, by the end of Tuesday when cuts are due. Maybe sooner if the Eagles begin chopping their roster before then.
As it was, they turned the ball over three times with a fumble each from running back Ty Davis-Price and quarterback Tanner McKee, the other on an interception by McKee.
The offense was also 0-for-6 on fourth down tires.
The defense, though, had four sacks.
Every mistake and every good play get magnified in the final preseason game, with one bad play possibly leaving you looking for a job after being cut or making the team with a good play.
Here’s some good and bad with a verdict on roster chances:
Nolan Smith. He was the most notable of the top guys to play. He was mostly invisible in whatever reps he got.
Verdict: Easy – roster.
Cooper DeJean. The second-round rookie got his first game-action of summer, and it was a mixed bag. His illegal contact penalty negated a Tristin McCollum interception and 35-yard return on the Vikings’ first series of the game.
Verdict: Easy – roster.
Tristin McCollum. Strong day for the safety with nine tackles, a strong preseason, and a solid amp.
Verdict: Roster.
Dylan McMahon. He played the whole way at center, and, while tough to evaluate, he didn’t look overmatched. Is he ready to be the backup center?
Verdict. Roster.
Julian Okwara. There's a lot to like about the linebacker/edge rusher's game on Saturday and his camp in general. He had a sack and three quarterback hits. Is there room for him?
Verdict: Cut.
Zech McPhearson. A defensive pass interference penalty and some shoddy coverage on Saturday.
Verdict: Cut.
Joseph Ngata. Two drops stand out. The first was on third down inside the red zone that forced a field goal. The second came in the fourth quarter, when he let a ball skip through his hands near the 5 and it was intercepted by the Vikings.
Verdict: Cut.
Ainias Smith. The fifth-round rookie finally looks like he's cracked the NFL code, and after some struggles during camp, he has come on strong and had six catches for 36 yards against the Vikings.
Verdict: Roster.
Thomas Booker. The defensive tackle was a menace most of the afternoon, ending with four tackles and a QB hit, and had a good enough camp that led to some praise from Vic Fangio.
Verdict: Roster.
Ben VanSumeren. The linebacker didn't make the initial roster last year as an undrafted free agent but made a strong case with six tackles, including a sack, and a good camp.
Verdict. Roster.
Eli Ricks. Beaten for a 21-yard throw on Minnesota’s 13-play, 80-yard march that took 7:06, he just hasn’t been consistent enough.
Verdict: Cut.
Lew Nichols. He had two cracks to get a first down on back-to-back runs and fell short on both. He got nothing on third-and-one then lost a yard on fourth down after a shoestring tackle.
Verdict: Cut.
