Eagles $12 Million Man Called Philly's Biggest Surprise
The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 on the season, so unsurprisingly there have been plenty of bright spots for the franchise.
Guys like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Quinyon Mitchell stand out. But, there are others who have outperformed expectations already. For example, Jordan Davis has gotten a heap of praise already this season. His touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams has gotten most of the buzz, but this is a guy who came in ready to play in 2025.
It was shared that Davis lost 26 pounds ahead of the season. He got to work after the Super Bowl and came into training camp in phenomenal shape. Through three games, he has a sack, 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three passes defended.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a potential breakout on their hands this season
He is just 1 1/2 sacks away from his career-high through just three games. He's been good and Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon called him the Eagles' "biggest surprise" of the season so far.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis," Gagnon said. "And not just his headline-generating game-clinching play Sunday against the Rams. It wasn't a given that the defensive tackle's fifth-year option would be exercised this offseason, but that is now looking like a genius move considering the huge impact Davis has made thus far in a breakout campaign."
That goes to show how perception has changed. There was a time in which it was wondered if Davis would make the team. Now, he's proving he's an integral piece for the franchise. He's going to be a free agent after the season. He's on the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Davis is making just over $12 million this season and is worth every penny. As we progress in the season, if he continues this run he's on, the question will be whether or not the Eagles can retain him after the campaign. But, that's a problem for another day. All in all, Davis couldn't have asked for a better start to his contract year in Philadelphia.
More NFL: Saquon Barkley Drops Clear Message On Eagles' Offense