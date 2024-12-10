Eagles $2M First-Round Pick Predicted To Ditch Philly For Dolphins
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot more to worry about right now than the upcoming offseason.
Philadelphia has a genuine chance to accomplish something special this season and currently is 11-2 on the year after earning its ninth straight win on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers. There has been a lot of negative chatter since, but the Eagles have proved they can be a great team and things are trending in the right direction.
Although the Eagles shouldn't be thinking about the offseason, it will be here in the not-so-distant future and there are players hitting free agency. Philadelphia made some great moves last offseason but some of the players it landed for cheap will end up cashing in.
One player the Eagles took a chance on is former New York Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton. They signed him to a one-year deal worth roughly $2.7 million. He has been great for the Eagles this season, though, and surely has played himself into a larger deal.
It's too early to know what he will do, but Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted he will sign with the Miami Dolphins.
"2025 Free Agency: IOL Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "Liam Eichenberg has had more than enough chances in Miami to become a solid starter. It hasn't happened yet.You could make the argument Mekhi Becton was the same way with the New York Jets, but he has since revived his career after signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"He has moved to guard, stayed healthy and should get paid this spring. The Dolphins should be looking for ways to clear the money to target him. Massive and mauling guards have become en-vogue for several teams from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. Miami could benefit from joining the movement with Becton."
This is just a hypothetical prediction, but it may be tough for the Eagles to keep him unless they want to open the checkbook.
