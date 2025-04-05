Eagles High-Profile Pickup Officially Retiring From NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most aggressive front offices in football.
Howie Roseman and his team isn’t afraid to make a move whether it is an expensive superstar like Saquon Barkley or taking a chance on a cheap guy with a lot of talent like Zack Baun.
Both Barkley and Baun have panned out for the Eagles, to say the least.
Roseman and the front office haven’t been afraid to add talent into the mix and with the No. 3 wide receiver position being in question over the last few years one guy the team took a chance on was NFL legend Julio Jones in 2023.
He appeared in 11 games with the Eagles in 2023 and had 11 catches for 74 yards and three touchdowns. Jones didn't appear in any games during the 2024 season.
Jones officially announced his retirement on Friday on the app "Squad" and the clip was shared on X by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Today I’m announcing my retirement,” Jones said. “It started when I was 8 years old, just a kid in Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride.”
It was a great career for one of the most dominant receivers in recent memory. Hopefully, he gets whatever he’s looking for in retirement. Jones will officially finish his career with 914 catches, 13,703 receiving yards, 66 touchdowns, seven Pro Bowl nods, and five All-Pro nods throughout his brilliant 13-year career.
