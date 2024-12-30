Eagles' AJ Brown Gets Honest About Whether To Play Week 18
The Philadelphia Eagles may not exactly know who they will play in the first round of the 2024 National Football League playoffs, but they do know which seed they will have.
Philadelphia took down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and clinched the NFC East title. The Eagles also secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Because of that, there is a question about resting the team's starters in Week 18. The Eagles will face off against the New York Giants and don't have anything to gain -- aside from Saquon Barkley possibly breaking the National Football League rushing record.
Standings-wise, the Eagles are pretty set. So, should the Eagles rest their starters? Star receiver AJ Brown weighed in with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo after Sunday's win.
"For me," Brown said. "Rest up, heal up, and get ready to go."
He put an extra emphasis on the word "me," so it seems like he specifically was talking about himself for Week 18. This isn't too surprising. Brown has dealt with some injuries throughout the season so far so this would be the perfect opportunity to give him a little rest before the Eagles attempt to go on a deep run.
The Eagles have been fantastic this season and have put themselves in the position that this even is a question. There are plenty of teams that are going to have to go out and try to win next week for playoff positioning. The Eagles have done enough winning that now they do have the choice to play or rest.
