Eagles Aren't Only Team On Pro Bowler's Radar
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the team that has been most heavily linked to two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons this offseason.
The reason for this is that the Eagles had a clear need at safety and Simmons specifically talked about wanting to join the franchise and reunite with Vic Fangio. A deal hasn't happenend and Philadelphia opted to take safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
There hasn't been much buzz since. The Eagles could afford a deal, but will they add another safety or roll with their current group?
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton made a list of one move for each team to still make and didn't have Simmons going to the Eagles but instead signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
"Arizona Cardinals: Sign S Justin Simmons," Moton said. "According to NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, Simmons wants to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have a proven starter in Reed Blankenship at the position, and Sydney Brown could fill the other safety spot after the team traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Rookie second-rounder Andrew Mukuba will have opportunities as well.
"Simmons may have to look elsewhere for a landing spot, maybe in the desert. Arizona has Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson entrenched in starting safety roles, but neither of the two recorded an interception last season. The Cardinals need to force more turnovers. In 2024, they tied for 20th in takeaways. Simmons has 32 career interceptions in nine seasons. He can help Arizona with game-changing plays in coverage."
Josh Sweat left the Eagles this offseason to sign with the Cardinals. Could another player with reported ties to Philadelphia end up doing the same? It's all speculation at this point, but it's interesting Philadelphia hasn't made a move. It doesn't mean it won't, but it is interesting something hasn't happened after Simmons was so clear that he wanted to come to town.