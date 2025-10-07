Eagles-Bills Involved In 'Shocking' Trade Speculation For Star WR
The Philadelphia Eagles have been dealing with a lot of AJ Brown drama over the last few weeks. Brown is reportedly upset with his role on offense, which has led to some trade speculation emerging from Eagles camp.
While no trade discussions have seemingly been had, that doesn't mean it can't happen. There are plenty of suitors in the league who could be willing to give up an arm and a leg to bring the superstar pass catcher to their team.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send Brown to the loaded Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick and a2027 conditional third-round draft pick.
Mock trade sends Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown to Bills
"A.J. Brown may be one of the league's highest-paid wide receivers, but you wouldn't be able to tell given his usage and production over the first five weeks of the season," Kay wrote. "The Philadelphia Eagles star has tallied just 19 catches on 36 targets for 194 yards and one touchdown. With Brown only on par for 660 receiving yards this season, it makes sense for Philadelphia to move on from the 28-year-old at the trade deadline.
"The Buffalo Bills make for an intriguing landing spot. They boast the same 4-1 record as Philadelphia and have an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen leading their offense, but the team still lacks a true No. 1 wideout who can take the passing game to another level. While slot wideout Khalil Shakir (22/235/2) and X receiver Keon Coleman (21/226/2) have played their roles adequately, tight end Dalton Kincaid leads Buffalo in receiving yardage (287) and receiving touchdowns (three). There's clearly room for a star like Brown to come in and take over as Allen's top target down the stretch."
For the Bills, this deal would make plenty of sense and it would likely push them closer to the top of the league, if they're not already atop it. Adding a star wide receiver to Josh Allen's offense would be very dangerous for opposing teams.
The Eagles shouldn't try to trade Brown unless there's a team willing to part ways with a first round pick and then some. Philadelphia doesn't need to trade Brown because he's still a star on the team. But if Brown demands a trade out of Philadelphia, the Eagles could make a move like the one pitched by Kay.
